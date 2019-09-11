NYFW 2020: Designers showcase their collection of odd accessories

fashion-and-trends

From impeccable designer purses to crystal beards and shoes, this season’s New York Fashion Week designers showcased some of their amazing sartorial collection that will leave some scratching their heads.

The creative heads behind the brand Kate Spade presented a ‘City Safari’ show in Nolita’s Elizabeth Street Garden and stayed decidedly on the theme. Models were spotted dressed as per the theme, cupping plants both in and out of the pot down the nature-made runway, reported Fox News.

Prominent women’s handbag brand Rebecca Minkoff made breast pumps the talk of the town while displaying their collection. One of the models was seen cradling and breastfeeding a little baby throughout the casual workwear presentation with fuchsia - and Medela - pumps at hand.

The spectacular display of purses by ace designer Susan Alexandra with the theme of Bat Mitzvah attracted eye-balls of the onlookers.

Then came the much-awaited part of the fashion show, when models looked dazzling with crystal beards and strutted down the runway with nary a razor in sight.

At Collina Strada, the must-have accessory on the runway became little adorable tots and pups where models were seen carrying their little companions down the greenmarket-set catwalk.

This season of the Fashion Week marked the official return of designer Scott Studenberg for Baja East brand. He decided to switch things up and host a salon in lieu of a runway show to present his Spring 2020 collection. Studenberg brought his own rugs from his Laurel Canyon home in Los Angeles and had set up a vibrant corner with his out of the box theme Milk Studios.

