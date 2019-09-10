Emily Ratajkowski wore a Rs 3,600 Zara dress to New York Fashion Week 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:40 IST

While we can’t get enough of the expensive wardrobe of celebrities, filled with outfits from top designers customised just for them, model-actor Emily Ratajkowski turned heads by wearing a mere USD 50 dress from Zara!

Ratajkowski opted for a stunning dress from Zara for Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at the Plaza on Friday of New York Fashion Week, reported Fox News.

While the rest of the stars were wearing pricey couture gowns and customised outfits, the Gone Girl actor girl attended the big fashion night in a very budget-friendly look.

Ratajkowski arrived at the party in a USD 49.90 red dress from Zara featuring an asymmetrical cut and slinky, body-hugging silhouette. She paired the simple yet stunning dress with black lace-up ‘Ophelia’ heels by Merah Vodianova, leaving her hair down in loose waves.

She rounded off her look with a smokey eye and a nude lip. Going by the key - less is more - she didn’t wear accessories apart from sporting a ring, letting her outfit do all the talking.

The ‘Easy’ actor recently shared a picture of herself in the outfit on her Instagram account, letting her fans know where the stunning dress is from by captioning it, “btw this dress is Zara.”

The star’s Zara dress isn’t her first outfit to turn heads at this year’s New York Fashion Week.

Last week, Ratajkowski stepped out in a bikini top from her line Inamorata. She paired the white bikini top with a black coat, matching pants, and a brown handbag as she attended the fashion night.

Ratajkowski is quite a fan of Zara and famously chose to wear a yellow suit from the fashion brand for her surprise wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard in February last year.

Now that you know that one of the biggest trendsetters in Hollywood dons Zara during fashion weeks, raid the store and rock the outfits like never before!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

