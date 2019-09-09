Ranveer’s Elvis Presley look leaves Bollywood celebs in splits

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:11 IST

Known for his eclectic, quirky and eccentric fashion style, actor Ranveer Singh can carry any ensemble with absolute panache. Bollywood’s livewire star has now channelled his inner Elvis Presley in a latest post on social media.

Ranveer took to Instagram where he shared a video of himself in donning an Elvis Presley avatar.

In the clip, Ranveer can be seen dressed in a gold embellished white blazer with flared sleeves paired with an embellished bell bottomed pants.

The video left his friends and co-worker from the industry in splits.

Sonakshi Sinha wrote: Mad baba.

Kunal Kemmu commented: Sir aap mahaan ho. (Sir, you are great).

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said: Zabardast.

Kubbra Sait wrote: “Kill us already.”

Jacqueline Fernandes called it “Lovely.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 18:02 IST