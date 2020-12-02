e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Sara Ali Khan channels her Pataudi princess vibes in a white chikankari kurta set for Coolie No.1 promotions

Sara Ali Khan channels her Pataudi princess vibes in a white chikankari kurta set for Coolie No.1 promotions

Displaying a strong affinity for kurtas are no secret for Coolie No.1 star Sara Ali Khan and these pictures of her in an ethereal white chikankari suit are perfect Wednesday wardrobe inspiration

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 16:56 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sara Ali Khan channels her Pataudi princess vibes in a white chikankari kurta set
Sara Ali Khan channels her Pataudi princess vibes in a white chikankari kurta set(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
         

Amping up her fashion game as she steps out for Coolie No.1’s promotions with co-star Varun Dhawan, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan yet again proved that white needs no season or occasion and a chikankari kurta set is the ultimate fashion fix. Displaying a strong affinity for kurtas are no secret for the Pataudi princess and her recent flood of pictures in the classic ensemble are perfect Wednesday wardrobe inspiration.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara recently shared her latest ethnic look for a promotional event and looked stunning in the pristine ensemble. Donning a breathable short cotton kurta featuring broad floral cutwork embroidery on the cuffs and the hemline, Sara teamed it with a pair of white wide-legged pants with similar detailing.

The kurta was adorned with intricate embroidered work while the wide neckline featured a floral lace. The diva accessorised her look with a set of bangles and silver heart-shaped earrings.

Opting for minimalistic makeup, Sara wore a shade of nude pink lipstick, kohl-laden eyes and mascara-laden eyelashes. Leaving her luscious tresses open on one side in mommy Amrita Singh’s signature style, Sara struck elegant poses for the camera.

She completed the attire with a pair of silver and white beaded juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Featuring tiny pearls around on an ivory base, the nice as ice juttis came with an all white sheen and originally cost Rs 3,200 on the footwear label’s website.

Sara captioned the pictures, “My expression as I wait for you to watch the trailer of Coolie No 1 (sic).”

 

Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 stars Sara opposite Varun Dhawan in lead role. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever and is slated for a Christmas day release on Amazon Prime Video this December.

