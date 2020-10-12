e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Taapsee Pannu’s tropical parody vibes and summery resort wear leave Neena Gupta impressed

Taapsee Pannu's tropical parody vibes and summery resort wear leave Neena Gupta impressed

Taapsee Pannu is giving us major fashion goals from the Maldives and her latest barbeque look leaves Neena Gupta and fans smitten

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 16:00 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi

Taapsee Pannu’s tropical parody vibes and summery resort wear leaves Neena Gupta impressed(Instagram/taapsee)
         

Making the most of her vacation in the Maldives before resuming shoot for Rashmi Rocket, Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu has kept the fashion police on their toes courtesy her stylish wardrobe. Giving us major fashion goals from the Maldives, where she is on a vacay with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu, Taapsee’s latest barbeque look left actor Neena Gupta and fans smitten.

Adding to her album of stylish and summery resort wear, Taapsee shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle recently which are enough to make netizens go weak in the knees. Donning a multi-coloured crop top with a plunging neckline, teamed with similar coloured fishtail pants, Taapsee looked gorgeous as she paired it with a sheer colourful ankle-length shrug.

To let the ensemble do the maximum talking, Taapsee pulled back her mid-parted hair in a low bun and accessorized the look with a pair of funky shoulder-length tassel earrings. Posing in the backdrop of the caramel sunset and the sea, Taapsee captioned the picture, “Soaking it all in as it’s soon time to go back home...... #Maldives #Holiday #TajExotica #TapcTravels #Paradise (sic).” Quick to respond, Neena commented, “Jageh bhi sunder aur kapde bhi (The place is beautiful and the clothes too)” sic.

 

Neena Gupta’s comment on Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post ( Instagram/taapsee )
The picture grabbed close to 4 lakh likes while still going strong. The ensemble gives tropical parody vibes and is credited to the label Pret by Indian designer Varun Bahl.

Giving us major FOMO as she soaks in the exotic beach vibes of the Maldives, the Mulk star has raised the bar of fashion goals with her latest sultry pictures. Adding a touch of glam to her everyday resort looks, Taapsee has been putting the fashion police on immediate alert with her sartorial elegance in easy summery beachwear.

