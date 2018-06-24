5 lesser-known signs of an unhealthy heart that you shouldn’t ignore

One of the most common signs of a heart problem is chest pain that radiates downwards, towards the left arm. There are, however, some other atypical symptoms that you may not be aware of. It is important to note that these atypical symptoms are most often present in diabetics, women, and elderly patients.

Take a look at the uncommon signs of a heart disorder.

Choking, pain in the jaw/throat, back or abdomen:

When there is pain in these unusual sites, especially on exertion, it could indicate a heart issue. “The reason behind pain appearing in such unusual sites is that during the development stage of the embryo, all these sites started off from one point, post which they separated to form different parts of the body. Hence, a connection remains and when there is an underlying heart issue, there are chances that there will be pain radiating in the jaw or throat, back, or in the abdomen,” says Dr Rahul Gupta, consultant, cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Mumbai.

Dizziness:

“Palpitations and a feeling of giddiness/ blackouts or loss of consciousness may be due to an abnormality in the electrical activity of the heart or a sign of an obstruction of the heart valves,” says Dr Snehil Mishra, consultant interventional cardiologist, Hinduja Healthcare Surgical, Mumbai.

Tiredness:

When there are blockages in the heart, the circulatory system finds it difficult to pump blood to the different parts of the body. “Due to the extra pressure exerted by the heart, an individual begins to feel more tired than usual. Unexplained tiredness could be a sign of a heart problem,” says Dr Gupta.

Abdomen pain:

Epigastric discomfort and a feeling of abdominal fullness, which is often labelled as acidity or gas, can also be a presentation of an acute cardiac event. “This symptom is one of the commonest reasons of delayed diagnosis of a heart ailment, as even experienced doctors may not be able to differentiate between heartburn and heart attacks only on the basis of patient history and examination. Tests like ECG, blood markers of cardiac injury and sometimes a 2D Echo may be the only means of differentiating between a serious heart issue and a relatively stable condition like gastric acidity,” says Dr Mishra.

Cold sweats:

“Profuse sweating and cold extremities often accompany a life threatening cardiac event and these complaints should immediately be reported to a doctor,” says Dr Mishra.

