Ankita Konwar gives a classic demo of 'stretching and some dancing' to beat menstruation lows blue

Ankita Konwar gives a classic demo of ‘stretching and some dancing’ to beat menstruation lows blue

A little low on energy during your menstrual cycle? Ankita Konwar shares the perfect tip in a workout video to try at home and lift up your drooping mood this Sunday

fitness Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:21 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ankita Konwar shares the perfect tip to boost energy during menstrual cycle
Ankita Konwar shares the perfect tip to boost energy during menstrual cycle(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
         

We all could do with a little extra load of chocolate bars and minimal mess during our down days but Ankita Konwar has another suggestion for those feeling low on energy during their menstrual cycle. Amping up our Sunday mood with her contagious happy vibe, Ankita spilled the beans on how to beat menstruation lows blue.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared the perfect workout video to try at home and lift up your drooping moods this weekend. Dressed in black athleisure-wear, Ankita accessorized her look with a smartwatch and pulled back her hair in a no-nonsense braid.

What she did next literally made our jaws drop in awe. Putting music on high volume, Ankita broke into a combo of stretching and dancing and those are all the positive vibes we need to take us through the rest of the day.

She captioned the video, “When you’re feeling a little low on energy since your menstrual cycle is releasing hormones to create all sorts of chemical reactions inside the body and not letting you be your best, try a little stretching and some dancing. Helps me every single time! (sic)” 

Ankita and her actor-husband Milind Soman are fitness goals for health freaks on social media. When not slaying together, the duo can be seen raising the bar of couple goals with their sizzling workout sessions.

Recently, the couple was subjected to online attacks directed at their age difference but Ankita’s savage reply shut the trolls up. She slammed in a social media post, “people will talk because most of them lack common sense. Also some of them have absolutely nothing better to do than speak less of someone else online because they clearly lack courage and self respect. And most of these people have never experienced love in their lives. They need help; mentally, physically, spiritually. But never get it because of their attitudes and the environment they probably live in. So next time you hear something bad about yourself or see a hate comment, just understand that they are taking out their frustration by believing and saying something less of you. In a way, you’re still helping them. ”

