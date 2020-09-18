e-paper
Home / Fitness / Jaipur Foot USA announces free artificial limb fitment camp in Gujarat on PM Modi’s birthday

Jaipur Foot USA announces free artificial limb fitment camp in Gujarat on PM Modi’s birthday

Jaipur Foot USA to organise a state-level free artificial limb fitment camp in Mehsana or Ahmedabad of Gujarat while the inaugural function will take place in Vadnagar, PM Modi’s birthplace

fitness Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:43 IST
Press Trust of India by Yoshita Singh | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Press Trust of India by Yoshita Singh | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
New York
Jaipur Foot USA announces free artificial limb fitment camp in Gujarat
Jaipur Foot USA announces free artificial limb fitment camp in Gujarat(Twitter/alokshikha/thefirstindia)
         

Jaipur Foot USA has said it will organise a state-level free artificial limb fitment camp in Gujarat that will provide limbs, hearing aids, clutches and wheelchairs to differently-abled persons.

Making the announcement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari said the camp will be organised as soon as it is safe amid the pandemic. He said an inaugural function will take place in Vadnagar, Modi’s birthplace, and the camp is likely to come up in Mehsana or Ahmedabad.

The camp will provide Jaipur Foot limbs, hearing aids, clutches and wheelchairs.

Bhandari said Jaipur Foot USA has communicated to the Prime Minister’s Office about the planned camp.

As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, the Ministry of External Affairs had launched the ‘India for Humanity’ initiative in October 2018, under which 13 artificial limb fitment camps were organised in 12 countries and more than 6,500 artificial limbs were fitted.

The MEA had said the artificial limb fitment camps generated a lot of goodwill for India in countries where these were organised such as in Malawi, Iraq, Nepal, Egypt, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Syria. India has been extending humanitarian assistance under its Development Partnership which is derived by its core value of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam.

Bhandari also lauded Modi’s leadership in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the Chinese aggression.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

