e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Watch: Sanjana Sanghi trains on landing robust kicks for her upcoming action thriller with Aditya Roya Kapur

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi trains on landing robust kicks for her upcoming action thriller with Aditya Roya Kapur

Sanjana Sanghi shares a glimpse of her action preparations in this training video, before beginning shoot next month for her upcoming thriller, OM - The Battle Within, with Aditya Roy Kapur

fitness Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 18:04 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sanjana Sanghi trains on landing robust kicks for her upcoming action thriller
Sanjana Sanghi trains on landing robust kicks for her upcoming action thriller(Instagram/sanjanasanghi96)
         

Fans can’t keep calm and we don’t blame them as Aditya Roy Kapur announced his next project, OM - The Battle Within, which will star Sanjana Sanghi opposite him and will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma’s son, Kapil. Giving a glimpse of her action preparations, Sanjana shared a video from her training session recently, before she begins shooting next month for the upcoming thriller with the Bollywood hunk.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjana shared the video featuring her in a full sleeves black tee and a pair of black athleisure wear, with her hair pulled back in a high pony tail to keep her long tresses off her face during the intense workout session. The video shows Sanjana ditch her timid Kizie Basu character from Dil Bechara and nail an aggressive look while landing a neat and robust kick for the Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios production.

Sanjana shared in the caption, “KICKED. Humbled. And so grateful to finally be sharing with you all my excitement of being & becoming the incredibly inspiring Kavya, and embarking on my next journey of #Om - The Battle Within. With the best team! @adityaroykapur - LETS DO THIS! (sic).”

 

Sanjana essays the role of Kavya who will be reportedly shown as a responsible, sharp, brave, confident, hardworking, and empathetic girl, “nothing like we’ve ever seen before on celluloid.” Asserting her new on-screen character to be one that all “young girls in India aspires to be”, Sanjana had gushed, “I’m so excited to bring her to life, and I know I’m going to learn so much from her I’m doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is ongoing. It’s testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but is so thrilling! Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he’s working so hard for the film and is going to shine.”

Sanjana promises that the movie is “a big commercial actioner being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Travellers from 4 states to carry Covid-negative report: Maha govt in order
Travellers from 4 states to carry Covid-negative report: Maha govt in order
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Covid-19: UP releases new guidelines for wedding, guest limit capped at 100
Covid-19: UP releases new guidelines for wedding, guest limit capped at 100
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In