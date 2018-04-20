Arsene Wenger’s official statement on leaving Arsenal FC at end of season

Arsenal released the following statement from manager Arsene Wenger after the Frenchmen announced that he will leave the Premier League club after almost 22 years at the helm:

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.

“My love and support for ever.”

Arsenal are currently a distant sixth in the league but are in the semi-finals of the Europa League, which represents their only realistic route to the Champions League next season.

Wenger won three Premier League titles, including going unbeaten for an entire season, seven FA Cups and took Arsenal into the Champions League for 20 years in a row. They won the league and FA cup double in 1998 and 2002.