Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal FC after more than two decades in charge

Arsenal FC manager Arsene Wenger says he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season after more than 21 years in charge.

The 68-year-old Frenchman has won the Premier League title three times and the FA Cup seven times with Arsenal since taking over in October 1996, but has faced growing disillusionment from fans in recent years.

In a statement released by Arsenal on Friday, Wenger says he made his decision to step down “after careful consideration and following discussions with the club.”

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.

“My love and support for ever.”

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said it is “one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport.”

Wenger had one more year left on his contract.

Arsenal said it will make an appointment as soon as possible.