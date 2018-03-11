Live football score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City, Indian Super League semi-final: BEN 1-0 PUN

Get live football score of Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City, Indian Super League semi-final here. FC Pune City were held to a 0-0 draw by Bengaluru FC in the first leg of their Indian Super League 2017-18 semi-final in Pune. Both teams have it all to play for in the second leg which takes place at thee Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore today, with both sides targeting a maiden appearance in the final of the ISL. The reintroduction of the away rule goal, however, means Pune can settle for a score draw to ensure their passage into the final.

9:15 PM IST: Meanwhile at the other end, Bengaluru find some space and Chhetri manages to get a shot away but the deflection ensures it lands favourably into Kaith’s hands.

9:14 PM IST: And again. Some good build-up play sees the ball teed up for Alfaro, but the cross is well over him. Sarthak Golui’s shot from a tight angle only ruffles the side-netting.

9:11 PM IST: Pune win a free-kick just on the edge of the box after Marcelinho is brought down. The resulting short take from the skipper comes to nothing, much to the frustration of the away side.

9:09 PM IST: And it’s now Udanta’s turn to try and trouble the scoreboard. His powerful effort from the edge of the box ends up going wide of Vishal Kaith’s goal.

9:06 PM IST: Alfaro gets a free header after a wonderful cross from the right wing but gets too far under the ball thus the effort goes over.

9:03 PM IST: And the second half is underway. Bengaluru could use another goal soon. So could Pune, who only need a draw to progress.

8:48 PM IST: Half-time: Bengaluru FC 1-0 FC Pune City. Sunil Chhetri’s goal separates the two sides at the break. Both sides have played attacking, free-flowing football but it was the home side who took their chance. But this game isn’t over yet; one goal from Pune will put the pressure right back on the home side. Join us in a few for the second half.

8:46 PM IST: One minute has been added on in the first half.

8:45 PM IST: It’s raining yellow cards in Bangalore. Subhashish Bose is shown the card for a challenge on Marcelinho that effectively killed off the away side’s counter-attack. Good tactical foul, not that the Pune skipper will agree...

8:43 PM IST: Oh and Chhetri almost doubles Bengaluru’s lead! His thumping header from a corner kick beats Kaith but goes agonisingly wide of the far post.

8:41 PM IST: The first half is drawing to a close and it still remains 1-0 to Bengaluru FC. Pune haven’t lacked intent going forward but the end product has been non-existent from them.

8:38 PM IST: That looked nasty. Diego Lopez, who was earlier booked for bickering with the ref, now fouls Udanta with a pretty cynical kick from behind. Careful now, Carlos.

8:36 PM IST: Tempers are flaring a bit now. Udanta takes down Alfaro with a two-footed challenge which doesn’t exactly please Diego Carlos. The referee needs to do more to keep a lid on proceedings.

8:34 PM IST: A little over half an hour gone in the game and it’s the home side who are best-placed to make it to the final. Pune need a goal, and fast.

8:31 PM IST: Marcelinho, who’s been quiet by his standards thus far, puts in a dangerous low cross from the left that beats Gurpreet. Sadly, not a single Pune player is there in the danger area to apply that finishing touch.

8:28 PM IST: Oh so nearly a second! Udanta Singh unleashes a piledriver of a shot from distance but it is deflected away for a corner. The resulting corner also comes to nothing.

8:26 PM IST: Bengaluru, to their credit, are looking likely to score too. If they can get a second here it would be a major blow to Pune’s hopes of qualifying for the final.

8:23 PM IST: Offside! Alfaro gets on to an aerial through ball but is flagged by the linesman. Pune are still looking a threat when they go forward.

8:22 PM IST: Pune aren’t letting their foot off the pedal; they’re taking the game to Bengaluru’s defence. The home side need to be careful of these waves of attacks from Marcelinho and co.

8:20 PM IST: The early goal will soothe the home team’s nerves, but they need to consolidate this lead and not sit on it. Pune need just one goal to get back into the driver’s seat.

8:16 PM IST: GOAL! Sunil Chhetri has given the home side the lead, against the run of play we can add. Vishal Kaith charges off his line way too early and is wrong-footed by Chhetri’s looping header. Not one for his greatest hits montage, but Bengaluru FC fans aren’t complaining; they’re delirious.

8:14 PM IST: Bengaluru looking sloppy here. They give the ball away in a dangerous position and Gurpreet is called into action once again. Shaky stuff from the home side.

8:10 PM IST: The last game between these two might have been slow, but the same can’t be said about this one. The first 9 minutes have been frantic to say the least, with three really good goal-scoring chances being squandered, two of which were by the visitors.

8:07 PM IST: And again, Pune so nearly take the lead! The resulting corner from sees Sahil Panwar in a good position to shoot but his shot goes way over the bar.

8:06 PM IST: End-to-end stuff here. Pune get forward and some nimble footwork from Diego Carlos sees him unleash a shot from a dangerous position, but Gurpreet Singh does well to save the deflected shot.

8:05 PM IST: Fast-paced start to the match and oh my... Sunil Chhetri what have you done?! A wonderful ball from Udanta sees him with only the ‘keeper to beat but he somehow sends the ball wide.

8:01 PM IST: The referee blows his whistle, and we are underway in Bangalore!

7:55 PM IST: The teams have emerged onto the field. Fans from both sides are in full force tonight. This has all the makings of an exciting semi-final.

7:50 PM IST: Bengaluru FC have kept the most number of cleansheets this season (8). A 9th cleansheet tonight would go a long way in ensuring their passage into the summit clash of the ISL.

7:45 PM IST: “There’s a lot of quality in both sides in the midfield. That is where the game will be won or lost,” said Bengaluru FC midfielder Erik Partaalu ahead of the game.

7:40 PM IST: Kick-off is only 20 minutes away now. This is a big moment for both sides, who have never made the final of the tournament.

7:35 PM IST: The last time Pune came to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, they held Bengaluru to a 1-1 draw. A repeat of that result will see them progress to the finals.

7:30 PM IST: Miku, who has scored 14 goals this ISL season for Bengaluru FC, isn’t as prolific at home as he is on the road. The West Block Blues will hope that’s something that changes today.

7:25 PM IST: Kick-off is not too far off now. Till then, you can read about how legendary Uruguayan striker Diego Forlan’s tips are helping current FC Pune City forward Emiliano Alfaro.

7:20 PM IST: Away game kings - FC Pune City have kept four clean-sheets and let in just six goals away from home. Additionally, 60% of their points in the group stages came in away games.

7:15 PM IST: Stat attack- Bengaluru FC are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak and have conceded only six goals at home, the least by any ISL side this season.

7:10 PM IST: Both teams predictably going with very strong starting line-ups. What’s interesting is that Bengaluru are going with a three-man midfield whilst the visitors are going with their usual double pivot midfield. The home side seem keen to dominate in the middle of the park.

7:05 PM IST: FC Pune City starting XI - Vishal Kaith (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Diego Carlos, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelinho (c).

7:05 PM IST: Bengaluru FC starting XI - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, John Johnson, Boithang Haokip, Subhasish Bose, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Miku, Sunil Chhetri (c).

7:00 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second leg ISL semi-final between Bengaluru FC and FC Pune City!

Bengaluru FC have been one of the most consistent attacking sides in the ISL this season and their home form has been solid. Led by Miku and Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri, the two-time I-League champions have been in dominant form all season as they finished on top of the league standings at the end of the group stage.

FC Pune City have recently been embroiled in drama, with coach Ranko Popovic getting suspended by the AIFF for his comments against referees before the suspension was overturned. They will have to focus entirely on the game in order to get past a formidable Bengaluru FC.