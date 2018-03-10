AIFF withdraws interim suspension on FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic

All India Football Federation’s disciplinary committee today provisionally withdrew the suspension imposed on Indian Super League franchise FC Pune City’s coach Ranko Popovic.

Ushanath Banerjee, disciplinary committee’s chairman, in a revised interim decision, said, “… in the interest of fair play and in particular forthcoming semi-final match of FC Pune City, the interim suspension imposed upon Mr. Popovic is provisionally withdrawn subject to FC Pune City providing in writing an undertaking that there would be not an iota of indiscipline on the part of Mr. Popovic nor there would be any scope of complain against him till final adjudication of the subject issue following hearing on 16/3/2018.”

The revised decision allows the Pune City coach to be on the technical line for the second leg of their semi-final match against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow.