Dwarka eway: NHAI given 90 days to transplant trees

gurugram

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:36 IST

In another push to the Dwarka Expressway project, the work on the transplantation of trees from the carriageway of package two, which connects Dwarka Sector 21 to the Haryana border, has finally started.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is building the road, has been given 90 days to transplant and fell trees in this

4.5km stretch, NHAI officials said.

As per the permission given by the forest department of the Delhi government, the authority has to transplant 5,717 native trees (small and big) while 3,318 trees of exotic species will be felled.

It may be recalled that work on this stretch was delayed for almost 1.5 years due to delays in receiving approval from the Delhi government as it had strong reservations against the cutting of trees. However, it approved the transplantation and felling of said trees in July this year.

NHAI officials said that the contractor for package two has hired three companies, which are experts in transplantation, to carry out this elaborate exercise. “These trees are being transplanted in parks and green belts of Dwarka so that the greenery in the area does not get affected. As per the agreement, the NHAI will also plant 90,350 trees in various parks and plots of land in Delhi as compensatory afforestation. This work is being carried out in coordination with the forest department,” a senior official, who did not wish to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said.

The highway authority has approved an amount of Rs 70 crore for transplantation and afforestation activities, officials said.

As per experts engaged by highway contractor, transplanting a large tree will take around 14 or 15 days, lesser for smaller trees and shrubs.

Initially, the soil around the tree is dug into—1.5 to 2 feet deep— the tree is pruned and a chemical solution is sprayed on the tree and the soil around it.

The area is again dug, the stems are treated and left to grow for a few days before the final extraction and plantation to another spot, they added.

Mahmood Ansari, who is the owner of one of the companies engaged in transplanting trees, said that they started the process a week earlier.

“We are following all precautions to transplant these trees to ensure that the survival rate is high. All efforts will be made to complete the work in 90 days,” he said, adding that 12 to 15 small trees have been transplanted since last week.

“The work on transplantation of trees is being carried out professionally. It started last week. All care is being taken to ensure that these trees are not affected in any way. We will complete it in a time-bound manner,” Manoj Kumar, chief general manager, NHAI, said.

The 29km Dwarka Expressway will connect Shiv Murti at Mahipalpur to a point near Kherki Daula on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 01:36 IST