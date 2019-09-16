State Congress chief Kumari Selja says BJP govt has failed on all fronts

gurugram

Non-performance of the state government in the last five years, lack of employment and the economic slowdown will be the main planks of the Congress party during the assembly election scheduled next month. This was announced by the newly appointed party president Kumari Selja, along with senior state party leaders, who were in the city on Sunday for a parliament-level workers meeting at Kaman Sarai.

“This government has done nothing but propagandised, and it has failed on fronts. The Swacch Bharat is a failed idea, recruitment is a scam by this government as papers get leaked, and development can only be found in advertisements,” she alleged.

When asked about factionalism in the party, she asserted that Congress workers would fight the election as a single unit.

Addressing the party workers, newly appointed chairperson of the election committee Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP had neither delivered development nor economic growth. “All sections of society are suffering—traders, workers, and government employees. The economy has come to a halt in the last five years and the BJP has done nothing but perpetrate scams in all spheres of governance,” he said.

Referring to Gurugram, he said that not even a single infrastructure project had come to the city and the Metro had not extended by even an inch. “Our agenda will be to remind the people what the Congress during its term and what this government has failed to do,” he said while addressing the media later.

In his address, Capt (Retd) Ajay Singh Yadav, who is in charge of the state campaign committee, asked the party workers to strengthen their ranks at the booth level, and also reminded the rank and file that during the Lok Sabha polls, around 100 booths had no party workers to man them. “We have to strengthen the party at the booth level. Also, I want to raise the matter of a manifesto being advertised in newspapers as that of the party. I want to make it clear that the Congress manifesto will be prepared and released after due diligence soon,” he said.

Asked about the matter, Selja said that suggestions given by various leaders including Hooda will be included in the manifesto, once they were approved. On the issue of ticket distribution, the party said that those who worked at the grassroots level and were the most deserving would be given the mandate.

When asked about these allegations, the BJP said that former CM Hooda himself had failed Haryana as a political leader and should not judge others with the same yardstick. “Gurugram is facing problems today because of the misdeeds of the Congress government led by Hooda. If only he had thought about this city as a living being and not as a real estate jackpot, things would have been far better,” Raman Malik, BJP spokesperson, said.

