e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Comorbidities proved fatal in most Covid-19 deaths in Bengal: Study

Comorbidities proved fatal in most Covid-19 deaths in Bengal: Study

In most of the Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac problems, nephrotic syndrome and COPD were found to be fatal, a study conducted by the state health department said.

health Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 16:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Kolkata
Hypertension was found in 30 per cent of the females who died of Covid-19, while the same was found in 28 per cent of the males who succumbed to the disease till the last week of November.
Hypertension was found in 30 per cent of the females who died of Covid-19, while the same was found in 28 per cent of the males who succumbed to the disease till the last week of November. (Pixabay)
         

In most of the Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac problems, nephrotic syndrome and COPD were found to be fatal, a study conducted by the state health department said.

Hypertension was found in 30 per cent of the females who died of Covid-19, while the same was found in 28 per cent of the males who succumbed to the disease till the last week of November, the study said on Tuesday.

At least 24.5 per cent of the women who succumbed to Covid-19 were found to be diabetic, while among the men it was 24.2 per cent, it said.

Other comorbidities like cardiac problems were found in 10.6 per cent men while it was prevalent among 8.3 per cent of women.

Nephrotic syndrome was found higher among males with 10.2 per cent while among females it was 9.7 per cent, it said.

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) had also affected around 5.5 per cent men and 3.9 per cent females, the study conducted across all the districts of West Bengal, said.

According to the study, Covid-19 had been more fatal in women than in men diagnosed with cancer and on dialysis.

It also revealed that since the first Covid-19 death registered in West Bengal in March, the male case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped below the 2 per cent-mark while that of the female is below 1.5 per cent.

The state’s overall CFR till Saturday was recorded at 1.7 per cent while that of the country’s is 1.4 per cent.

While the male CFR recorded till Saturday is 1.9 per cent, the female CFR is 1.3 per cent, the data revealed.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Low carbon recovery from Covid-19 slowdown can solve climate crisis: Report
Low carbon recovery from Covid-19 slowdown can solve climate crisis: Report
Govt sends proposal to farmer unions: List of 7 amendments proposed in it
Govt sends proposal to farmer unions: List of 7 amendments proposed in it
China using big data to detain Muslim minorities in Xinjiang: Report
China using big data to detain Muslim minorities in Xinjiang: Report
Covid-19: More than 60 envoys visit vaccine facilities in Hyderabad
Covid-19: More than 60 envoys visit vaccine facilities in Hyderabad
‘Feeling fine’: Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself
‘Feeling fine’: Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In