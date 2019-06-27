Charlie’s Angels trailer: Charlies Angels trailer: Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska pack some serious action in this Elizabeth Banks directorial

The Charlie’s Angels trailer is here and it features Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The trio of the new angels show us some nail-biting stunts without dislodging their hair or spoiling their make-up.

Unlike the original angles -- Cameron Diaz, Drey Barrymore and Lucy Liu -- the new female brigade has the same moves but new weapons. From Kristen performing back flips in a glittery party dress to Ella Balinska firing while dangling from a car, the trailer hints at a lot of adventure with a pinch of comedy and glamour.

Directed and produced by Elizabeth Banks, the film rides high on female power as the lead characters - touted as the world’s smartest, bravest and highly trained fighters -- are entrusted with an important job. When a system engineer played by Naomi Scott - fresh from the success of Aladdin where she played Princes Jasmine -- blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, the Charlies Angels come in action to prevent its misuse.

Elizabeth’s new angles are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, who provides his security and investigative services through his agency across the globe. The Angels are now guided by Bosleys, one of whom is Elizabeth Banks.

The film will also feature Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray’s new single and is slated to hit theatres in November this year.

Besides directing and producing it, Elizabeth has also written the screenplay of the film from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. Charlies Angels is the third installment in the Charlie’s Angels film series and is a standalone sequel of the TV series with the same name and previous films.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 20:19 IST