Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson is in India, and he wants to ‘meet and greet and shake’ Amitabh Bachchan’s hand

Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson is in India on a work trip and has been posting regular updates from his ‘72 hours in Mumbai’. Among the Instagram posts made by the actor, one reveals that he is a massive Amitabh Bachchan fan.

He wrote alongside a picture of Amitabh, “I hope and pray that I get to meet and greet and shake his hand before I leave INDIA!!!! Yes ladies and gentlemen he is legend!!! Over 190 BOLLYWOOD movies.... He is @AmitabhBachchan for my followers you ask who is he?”

Tyrese then launched into a detailed description of Amitabh for his fans. He wrote, “He first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay, and was dubbed India’s “angry young man” for his on-screen roles in Bollywood. Referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Sadi ka Mahanayak (Hindi for, “Greatest actor of the century”), Star of the Millennium, or Big B he has since appeared in over 190 Indian films in a career spanning almost five decades. Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema as well as world cinema. So total was his dominance on the Indian movie scene in the 1970s and 1980s that the French director François Truffaut called him a ‘one-man industry.’” This text is basically taken from IMDb.

Tyrese, however, added his own postscript. He wrote, “I would be honoured to meet you sir I’m here for a few more days.....: Text him, call him, I’m here let’s do this!!! ( what other Bollywood actors should I meet while I’m here please tag them below!!! Good vibes and energy!!!).”

The actor, who recently made headlines for getting into a feud with Dwayne Johnson, alleging that the Rock had ‘sabotaged’ the Fast & Furious series in favour of his own spin-off, also shared several other updates from his three days in Mumbai. These included selfies with fans, videos from meetings, and snapshots of street life. You can check them out here.

Tyrese will next be seen opposite Jared Leto in Sony’s Morbius movie, and is expected to reprise his role in Fast & Furious 9.

