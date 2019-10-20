e-paper
Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola supports Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel movies, calls them ‘despicable’

Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola has supported Martin Scorsese’s statements against Marvel movies, going a step further and calling them ‘despicable’.

hollywood Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:13 IST

Agence France-Presse
Francis Ford Coppola attends a screening of the
Francis Ford Coppola attends a screening of the "40th Anniversary and World Premiere of Apocalypse Now Final Cut" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
         

Francis Ford Coppola jumped into a controversy over the Marvel superhero movies Saturday, not just backing fellow director Martin Scorsese's critique of the films but denouncing them as "despicable". Earlier this month Scorsese, director of classics such as Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, described the Marvel universe films as more theme parks than cinema, even if they were well made.

His remarks made waves across social media for days, as fans of his work and the Marvel hits such as the Avengers films, argued the merits.

But Coppola, speaking to journalists in the French city of Lyon, where he has just been awarded the Prix Lumiere for his contribution to cinema, backed his fellow Italian-American Scorsese. "When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he's right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. I don't know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again," the 80-year-old filmmaker said. "Martin was kind when he said it's not cinema. He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is."

This image provided by Zoetrope Corp. shows director Francis Ford Coppola on location directing a scene in Apocalypse Now.
This image provided by Zoetrope Corp. shows director Francis Ford Coppola on location directing a scene in Apocalypse Now. ( AP )

Coppola also said he was working on his biggest project yet: Megalopolis, a film about a utopia, a project he has nurtured for two decades. "I wanted to make a film about a human expression of what really is heaven on earth. I would say it's the most ambitious film (I've worked on) -- more than Apocalypse Now. That's the problem," he added.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr. responds to Scorsese saying Marvel movies are not cinema: ‘It is to me’

Apocalypse Now, his 1979 war epic starring Martin Sheen and Marlon Brando, is notorious for the vast amount of time and money it ate up during production. "I think it would cost more than Apocalypse Now," said Coppola. "It would be the biggest budget I ever had to work with."

Coppola, the director of the Godfather films, joins an illustrious list of film-makers and actors to have received the Prix Lumiere, including Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar and Milos Forman.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 14:11 IST

