Martin Scorsese blasts Marvel films again: ‘It’s not cinema, we shouldn’t be invaded by it’

Martin Scorsese has doubled down on his comments about Marvel films, saying that they are ‘not cinema’, asking theatre owners to screen narrative films instead.

hollywood Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:30 IST

Press Trust of India
Director Martin Scorsese arrives for the screening of The Irishman during the 2019 BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.
Director Martin Scorsese arrives for the screening of The Irishman during the 2019 BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.(REUTERS)
         

Not pulling back any punches, Martin Scorsese again took a jibe at Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and reiterated his “theme park adventure” comments against the studio, known for making big-budget visual effects superhero spectacles.

According to CNET, the iconic filmmaker said the Marvel movies were “not cinema” and such films had converted cinema halls into “amusement parks”.

“Theatres have become amusement parks. The value of a film that is like a theme park film, Marvel-type pictures, where theatres become amusement parks, that’s a different experience,” Scorsese said.

Director Martin Scorsese and cast members Al Pacino and Robert De Niro arrive for the screening of The Irishman during the 2019 BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.
Director Martin Scorsese and cast members Al Pacino and Robert De Niro arrive for the screening of The Irishman during the 2019 BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. ( REUTERS )

The Irishman director said theatre owners need to up their game and not allow such films to “invade” the space, which he believes, is deserved by “narrative films”.

“It’s not cinema, it’s something else, we shouldn’t be invaded by it, so that is a big issue and we need the theatre owners to step up to allow theatres to show films that are narrative films,” he added.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was speaking at a press conference over the weekend at the BFI London Film Festival. In his previous comments, Scorsese said the MCU films don’t serve the purpose of cinema and are rather a theme park adventure. He had said he has seen some of the Marvel Studios projects and found them lacking on the “emotional and psychological experiences”.

The director’s remarks sparked a divided debate with many MCU-related names, such as filmmakers James Gunn and Joss Whedon, actors Samuel L Jackson and Karen Gillan defending the studio, with Robert Downey Jr saying Scorsese was entitled to an opinion.

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston too weighed in on the controversy, saying Marvel films were responsible for the diminishing quality of movie experience.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:30 IST

