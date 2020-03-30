Harry Potter stars Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton have Malfoy family reunion to discuss Covid-19

hollywood

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 09:07 IST

Actors Jascon Isaacs and Tom Felton, who played father-son Lucius and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, reunited to spread awareness about the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Isaacs share the video of their conversation on social media.

He wrote in the caption, “Malfoy Family Reunion. Sharing lockdown life.” Upon seeing Felton standing in his sunny backyard, Isaacs said, “That doesn’t look like someone that is in quarantine. That looks like somebody out in the beautiful Los Angeles countryside.” Felton replied, “That kinda is our quarantine, really. We’re just hanging out in the garden.”

In the 20-minute chat, the actors spoke about how they’re coping with the situation, and what they do to remain upbeat. Isaacs said, “We’ve got a house and we’ve got food so that puts us a million times better than people who don’t have anywhere to live and don’t have anything to eat and don’t have any money, and all the people who are sick or dying so can’t complain. But f—, it’s weird and scary is what it is.” He said he feels ashamed at having so much and not being able to do anything for others, while Felton said he is struck by bouts of terror from time to time.

Felton also stressed on the importance of giving back during these difficult times. “It’s a time for confusion and despair. It’s also a time to be creative and be like, oh maybe I can help out at the local food bank. We’re redefining how we live our lives,” Felton said. He added, “Provided that we do manage to sort of curb it and we keep the number of deaths as little as possible, this will definitely be a massive spiritual awakening for not only- I was gonna say ‘our generation’ there, but you’re my dad.”

