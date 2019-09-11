Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife seeks sole custody of their daughter, demands monitored visitation

hollywood

Actor Jeremy Renner's ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, is seeking the sole custody of their daughter, Ava Berlin Renner. According to Us Weekly Pacheco filed her plea in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, September 10.

She is seeking the sole custody of their 6-year-old daughter. She has also demanded monitored visitation when the Avengers: Endgame actor is with their daughter, Ava.

She will soon be submitting her documents into the court for changing the custody arrangement. The court hearing is scheduled for November 7 this year. The duo tied the knot in September 2014. They got married after welcoming their daughter in 2013.

Renner in 2014 had expressed his happiness of becoming a dad and said, "It's the best thing I have ever done -- doing it later on in life. By then, I achieved a lot of things that I wanted to achieve. I'm so blessed for that," he said at the time. Now I can really spend time with family. The only thing I think about when I'm not with my baby is, 'How do I get to my baby?' I need to get to her, and I'm very miserable when I don't see her. I really love being a father," he continued.

Pacheco filed for the divorce after 10 months of marriage in January 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. Soon after the split, the couple faced another bump by finding themselves involved in a messy legal battle over the terms of their divorce, which included the custody of Ava. Also, one of Us Weekly's sources said that Renner was concerned about the possibility of Pacheco leaving the United States with their child.

