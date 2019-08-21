‘We love Spider-Man 3000’: Ryan Reynolds, Jeremy Renner lead raging fans’ demands to bring Tom Holland back to MCU

hollywood

Fans across the world are devastated by the news of Spider-Man’s exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so are the stars. Jeremy Renner -- Marvel’s Hawkeye -- has joined fans in their demand to bring actor Tom Holland back to Marvel as the web-slinging superhero. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds took it upon himself to calm down the raging fans.

Sony and Disney’s fall out over Spider-Man has reportedly resulted in the character’s exit from the MCU. The stand-alone films will no longer be produced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige and will not be available for Marvel to use in their other crossover movies either.

You can. But you can only see it in my heart. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2019

Ryan, who plays 20th Century Fox’s superhero, Deadpool, reacted to the ouster on Twitter. On Tuesday, a fan shared a tweet that caught the 42-year-old star’s attention and Ryan intervened to calm his fans down. “Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now,” the fan wrote. To which Ryan was quick to reply, “You can. But you can only see it in my heart.”

Jeremy Renner shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday, talking about Marvel’s decision to pull out from the agreement with Sony. “Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks #please,” he captioned his own photo from a scene in Avengers: Endgame.

As for Tom himself, he hasn’t reacted to the furore in any way. He shared an unrelated picture on Instagram on Wednesday morning but all his fans could talk about in the comments was his ouster from MCU. “We want you in the MCU buddy. You’re the spiderman we were waiting for all these years. Tell us what we can do to make it happen. I seriously am the saddest I’ve ever been in a very long time, and I’m sure the same goes to a lot of other people. We will make a stand. Please don’t leave the MCU buddy. We love you 3000,” wrote one heartbroken fan. “We hate Sony 3000,” wrote another.

Spider-Man fans will still see the superhero on the big screen sometime soon. According to Deadline, there are two movies in the works that will feature Tom Holland in the famous Spider-Man suit.

