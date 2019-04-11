Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Jeremy Renner to star in Hawkeye TV series post Avengers Endgame, joins Loki, Scarlet Witch in Marvel’s TV slate

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye will star in his own Disney+ TV series post Avengers: Endgame, joining the ranks of characters such as Loki and Scarlet Witch.

Avengers Infinity War Updated: Apr 11, 2019 15:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Jeremy Renner,Avengers Endgame,Hawkeye TV series
Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Clint Barton in a still from the Avengers.

Fans may or may not be proven right about what happens to Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in the much anticipated Avengers: Endgame, but the actor will reprise his role as archer Clint Barton in an eponymous miniseries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel series will air on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.

The project is planned as a graduation point for Barton where he is able to pass on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Kate Bishop, who in the comics is a member of the Young Avengers.

Bishop has starred in the Hawkeye series from Matt Fraction and Alex Aja. Launched in 2012, the comic book series centered on the student-teacher relationship between Barton and Bishop.

The Hawkeye miniseries is the latest to join the list of Disney+ projects starring Marvel Cinematic Universe talent -- Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Disney+ has two unscripted Marvel shows in the works -- 616 and Hero Project -- that were unveiled Wednesday. Meanwhile, Endgame is slated to be released worldwide on April 26.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 15:34 IST

tags

more from Avengers Infinity War
trending topics