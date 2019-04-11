Mark Ruffalo shot five different Avengers Endgame endings, one involved Captain America getting married
Apr 11, 2019 15:26 IST
The makers of Avengers: Endgame had to work extra hard to ensure that the film's plot remains a secret, which also involved getting actor Mark Ruffalo to shoot five different endings for the film.
Ruffalo, who had infamously spilled the beans about the ending of Avengers: Infinity War during the press tour last year, revealed that out of the five endings, many involved dummy scenes.
"I shot, like, five different endings to this movie. I didn’t even get a whole script to this movie. And I don’t know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it," he told E!News in an interview alongside his co-stars Chris Evans and Karen Gillan.
Ruffalo, who portrays Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said in one of the dummy scene, Evans' character Steve Rogers/Captain America is getting married. Knowing Ruffalo's past record at maintaining secrets, Evans called the actor a "real liability".
When Ruffalo asked why, he responded, "Because you have zero cred (credibility). You have earned no trust in the Marvel universe. You, like, leak like a bodily function." Avengers: Endgame opens worldwide on April 26.
First Published: Apr 11, 2019 15:24 IST