Marvel theory says total runtime of every MCU movie is 3000 minutes, ‘I love you 3000’ takes on mind-blowing new meaning

A mind-blowing new Marvel theory says that the total runtime of all MCU movies, including the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, is 3000 minutes. Could Tony Stark’s famous ‘I love you 3000’ line from Avengers: Endgame have a deeper meaning?

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have said that although this is a cool coincidence, that’s all that it is. “That is absolutely coincidental,” Joe explained to Deco Drive. “We’re not that smart.”

“It’s hard enough to make these movies,” added Anthony. “To try and hit a minute count like that seems off the mark.” The coincidence was noticed by Marvel fans, who shared a table listing the runtimes of all 23 movies in the Infinity Saga, and noting that the total comes to 3000.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige had previously said that Spider-Man: Far From Home will conclude the 23 film-long saga, which began with 2008’s Iron Man, and most recently saw the release of Avengers: Endgame. Far From Home is 129 minutes long, which is much shorter than the last two Avengers movies. Endgame came in at three hours.

Here are the runtimes of all previous MCU movies: Iron Man (2 hours, 6 minutes), The Incredible Hulk (1 hour, 52 minutes), Iron Man 2 (2 hours, 5 minutes), Thor (1 hour, 54 minutes), Captain America: The First Avenger (2 hours, 4 minutes), The Avengers (2 hours, 23 minutes), Iron Man 3 (2 hours, 11 minutes), Thor: The Dark World (1 hour, 52 minutes), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2 hours, 16 minutes), Guardians of the Galaxy (2 hours, 2 minutes), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2 hours, 21 minutes), Ant-Man (1 hour, 57 minutes), Captain America: Civil War (2 hours, 27 minutes), Doctor Strange (1 hour, 55 minutes), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2 hours, 17 minutes), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2 hours, 13 minutes), Thor: Ragnarok (2 hours, 10 minutes), Black Panther (2 hours, 14 minutes), Avengers: Infinity War (2 hours, 40 minutes), Ant-Man & the Wasp (2 hours, 5 minutes), Captain Marvel (2 hours, 5 minutes) and Avengers: Endgame (3 hours, 2 minutes).

‘I love you 3000’ is a line that Tony Stark tells his daughter, Morgan, in a message that he leaves behind for her after he is killed in the climactic battle in Endgame.

