Like Avengers Endgame, detailed Spider-Man Far From Home spoilers flood the internet days before release

Mere days before Spider-Man: Far From Home’s theatrical release, detailed plot spoilers have been shared online on Reddit and 4Chan. The Marvel superhero film was screened in previews last week, with (enthusiastic) early reactions arriving online shortly afterwards.

The spoilers began arriving online on a 4Chan message board on Wednesday, but remain unverified. The now archived thread provides a point by point breakdown of the plot, but to protect stray visitors from having the film massively spoiled, the details will remain redacted unless you hover over them.

We will not be relaying any of the potentially spoiler-filled information here. You can, however, click on the links and browse at your own peril.

The same information was reposted to the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit, but doesn’t do the courtesy of redacting the information. Do not click, unless you want to have major cameos and plot twists spoiled for yourself.

Marvel had been extremely cautious in protecting the plot of Avengers: Endgame from leaking as well, but despite the studio’s best efforts, those who had been shown the 10 minute and 20 minute chunks of footage went ahead and blabbed on social media. Additionally, random chunks of pivotal moments from the film, including the climactic battle and Steve Rogers’ Mjolnir scene, were also leaked ahead of release.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the final film in Marvel’s 23-film long Infinity Saga. Directed by Jon Watts, the movie stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L Jackson, Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau, among others. The film is slated for a July 4 release in India.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 10:48 IST