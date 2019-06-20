Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 20, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Spider-Man Far From Home reactions are in, critics praise clever follow-up to Avengers Endgame, tease mind-blowing post-credits scenes

Spider-Man: Far From Home first reactions: Marvel film is a clever follow-up to Avengers: Endgame; Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal are excellent; the action is spectacular and the post-credits scenes are mind-blowing.

hollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Spider-Man Far From Home,Spider-Man Far From Home reactions,Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Zendaya as MJ in a still from Far From Home.

The embargo on social media reviews of Spider-Man: Far From Home has been lifted, more than two weeks ahead of its July 5 release, suggesting Disney is confident about what film director Jon Watts has made. And the reactions are unanimously positive, praising the film’s humour, action and major twists.

Marvel and Disney have traditionally lifted review embargoes on their movies well in advance, in order to build positive word of mouth. The only recent exception was Avengers: Endgame, which wasn’t screened in advance, so as to protect its plot from being spoiled.

Check out the reactions here:

Several critics praised Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal’s performances as Peter Parker and Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio. They also praised how the film handles a post Avengers: Endgame world, and how the characters react to Iron Man’s death. Special mention was made of the film’s climactic action scene, and several critics noted that because of the film’s tricky ‘sleight of hand’ twists, it begs to be seen over and over.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is direct sequel to Avengers: Endgame, and to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Holland debuted as the character in Captain America: Civil War. The film is directed by Jon Watts, who also directed Homecoming, and stars Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, in addition to Holland and Gyllenhaal.

The film will conclude the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following which new characters will likely be introduced into the series.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 09:39 IST

tags

more from hollywood
trending topics