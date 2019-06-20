Spider-Man Far From Home reactions are in, critics praise clever follow-up to Avengers Endgame, tease mind-blowing post-credits scenes

The embargo on social media reviews of Spider-Man: Far From Home has been lifted, more than two weeks ahead of its July 5 release, suggesting Disney is confident about what film director Jon Watts has made. And the reactions are unanimously positive, praising the film’s humour, action and major twists.

Marvel and Disney have traditionally lifted review embargoes on their movies well in advance, in order to build positive word of mouth. The only recent exception was Avengers: Endgame, which wasn’t screened in advance, so as to protect its plot from being spoiled.

FAR FROM HOME has dethroned Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 & is now favorite Spider-Man film.



What’s insane is that I can’t even tell u why I’m so in love with this film because it would be a spoiler.



Gyllenhaal is incredible. Holland re-confirms as the best Spidey to date. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/pbynxYIEyQ — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 19, 2019

I didn't expect to laugh so hard at a movie that deals with the emotional and global fallout of Avengers: Endgame. I really, really enjoyed #SpiderManFarFromeHome (liked it a smidge more than Homecoming), and thought it absolutely succeeded when it dealt with human-scale stories. pic.twitter.com/Cy985w2NeV — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) June 19, 2019

I had a big dumb smile on my face through all of #SpiderManFarFromHome. It makes for a lovely companion piece to Endgame, but it's also a top-notch Peter story.



Oh, and Jake Gyllenhaal is clearly having the time of his LIFE. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome isn't quite as wonderful as Homecoming, but it's a really strong, endearing sequel that delivers some excellent moments in its second half in particular. It commendably furthers Peter's story while laying groundwork for what's next in a notably deft way. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 19, 2019

#FarFromHome non spoiler thoughts: most comic booky movie marvel has put out. Second and third acts are outstanding. The two post credit sequences are going to stick in my brain for a L O N G time. I cannot wait to see this movie at least three more times. — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) June 19, 2019

#Spiderman #FarFromHome is SUCH a good movie! Jake Gyllenhaal suits up & completely embraces his role in its entirety & he’s clearly having a blast. This is such a refreshing film after the heaviness of #EndGame. The post-credit scenes are a MUST WATCH & will blow your dang mind! pic.twitter.com/wcTh9iHaYq — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far from Home is an extremely fun, cleverly executed, and frequently hilarious culmination of the MCU’s wall-crawler’s journey so far. Some very sweet moments, sly commentary and deft action set-pieces throughout #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/5sAmxh4E3p — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome had the difficult task of following two epic Avengers movies AND Spider-Verse and succeeds by telling a smaller, classical story about Peter Parker caught between what he wants and what responsibility demands. Pure cat(spider)nip for Spidey fans like me. pic.twitter.com/G2a4p6YhAr — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 19, 2019

I love that #SpiderManFarFromHome is all sleight-of-hand. It begs to be seen multiple times. pic.twitter.com/nwIX24L8WH — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome is funny, exciting, romantic, goofy & follows HOMECOMING in being this brilliant ground-level look at Spidey's world & how the events of #AvengersEndgame impacted everyday life. Lots of twists & turns, plus some adorable summer romances, too. I'm a big fan pic.twitter.com/NUX0f8YFM0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2019

#SpiderMan #FarFromHome is an absolute home run. It’s SO much fun. It’s huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!!



I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again. pic.twitter.com/0hYJvKkdjN — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

absolutely loved #SpiderManFarFromHome. Captures the spirit of the comics and mixes in some amazing movie magic. The second the film ended I wanted to watch it again. #JakeGyllenhaal is fantastic as Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/4ZYaS0L8mf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2019

Didn’t LOVE #SpiderManFarFromHome as much as Homecoming but it’s still a rad take on bearing the weight of great expectations and a fun ode to teen romance. Tom Holland continues to be amazing, Zendaya’s MJ is just as cool as Shuri and Jake G’s an inspired choice for Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/nnu7BPjcFO — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) June 19, 2019

Absolutely loved SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. I’m a huge Mysterio fan and Gyllenhaal nails him. Also the movie is very clever (and funny) how it handles the fallout post ENDGAME in explaining how this world works now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P's emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. 💕 Also: Jake G = perfect casting. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome! What a fun, solid sequel. Tom Holland so incredibly charming, will watch him in any/all things. Jake Gyllenhaal gets way more to do than expected, clearly had a ball doing it. Also still loving Zendaya's MJ. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) June 19, 2019

A reaction tweet: #SpiderManFarFromHome is wonderful. It’s funny and clever and filled with smart twists. (It also made me have incredibly visceral memories of class trips of yore.) I didn’t leave the theater sad! I am not worried about superheroes’ emotional states! Zendaya!! — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2019

Several critics praised Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal’s performances as Peter Parker and Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio. They also praised how the film handles a post Avengers: Endgame world, and how the characters react to Iron Man’s death. Special mention was made of the film’s climactic action scene, and several critics noted that because of the film’s tricky ‘sleight of hand’ twists, it begs to be seen over and over.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is direct sequel to Avengers: Endgame, and to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Holland debuted as the character in Captain America: Civil War. The film is directed by Jon Watts, who also directed Homecoming, and stars Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, in addition to Holland and Gyllenhaal.

The film will conclude the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following which new characters will likely be introduced into the series.

