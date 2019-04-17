Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Avengers Endgame leaked footage is real, Russo Brothers react with letter urging fans not to spoil the film

Marvel fans who’ve seen the leaked five minutes of Avengers: Endgame footage have said that it is indeed, real. Director Joe and Anthony Russo have issued a statement urging fans to not spoil the film.

Avengers Infinity War Updated: Apr 17, 2019 10:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Avengers Endgame,Avengers Endgame Leak,Avengers Endgame Leaked Footage
Thor vs Thanos in a still from Avengers: Infinity War.

The five minutes of leaked Avengers: Endgame footage is real, fans who’ve seen it have said. Directors of the film Joe and Anthony Russo have issued a statement in the wake of the leak, adding to its credibility.

The leaked footage was reportedly recorded during a screening, and cobbled together to present a vague, but highly suggestive idea of the film. The Russos said in a statement/plea posted across their social media pages, “The two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

The message, which included an update of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War refrain ‘Thanos demands your silence’, was reposted by Mark Ruffalo as well.

Fans who watched the video have claimed that it appears to be real. “So I, uh, checked out that ENDGAME leaked footage to see if it’s real and, yeah, it’s real. Don’t look for it. And be careful because this means major spoilers are out there,” wrote film journalist Devin Faraci.

Another fan advised everyone to ‘be like Doctor Strange’, who ‘watched Endgame 14 million six hundred and five times’ but didn’t spoil it. Fans also shared screenshots of all the keywords they’ve muted on Twitter, to avoid spoilers.

A different contingent of fans wondered how a leak on such a scale was even possible, considering the unprecedented heights to which Marvel had gone to avoid this situation. “How does #AvengersEndgame footage (revealing some of the movie’s biggest moments) leak online? How?? I thought this movie was on lockdown until the world premiere a week from today???” one fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 09:57 IST

tags

more from Avengers Infinity War
trending topics