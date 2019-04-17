Avengers Endgame leaked footage is real, Russo Brothers react with letter urging fans not to spoil the film

The five minutes of leaked Avengers: Endgame footage is real, fans who’ve seen it have said. Directors of the film Joe and Anthony Russo have issued a statement in the wake of the leak, adding to its credibility.

The leaked footage was reportedly recorded during a screening, and cobbled together to present a vague, but highly suggestive idea of the film. The Russos said in a statement/plea posted across their social media pages, “The two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

The message, which included an update of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War refrain ‘Thanos demands your silence’, was reposted by Mark Ruffalo as well.

Fans who watched the video have claimed that it appears to be real. “So I, uh, checked out that ENDGAME leaked footage to see if it’s real and, yeah, it’s real. Don’t look for it. And be careful because this means major spoilers are out there,” wrote film journalist Devin Faraci.

I saw the #AvengersEndgame leaks... I don’t mind spoilers so it didn’t bother me at all, pretty good shit — ⚡️Promo⚡️ (@iPromocentral) April 16, 2019

Just watched a 4minute leak of avengers endgame with bits and pieces of the movie including the final fight........FFffffmmmmmllllll. now I want to see it morrreeeee! #AvengersEndgame — Miggy (@thazodiak) April 16, 2019

OMG I SAW A SHORT CLIP OF THE LEAK BY ACCIDENT ARE YA'LL KIDDING ME NOOOOOOO #AvengersEndgame

Guys be careful to avoid spoilers 😭 — 𝓷𝓲𝓴𝓲 🤟🏼🔎 (@sweetjungkookie) April 16, 2019

I DONT KNOW HOW IT HAPPENED BUT THIS IS A LEGIT 100% LEAK FOR #AvengersEndgame AND THERE IS A LOT HERE!



HOW DID THIS GET OUT?https://t.co/vmxWBYiq92 — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) April 16, 2019

Another fan advised everyone to ‘be like Doctor Strange’, who ‘watched Endgame 14 million six hundred and five times’ but didn’t spoil it. Fans also shared screenshots of all the keywords they’ve muted on Twitter, to avoid spoilers.

A different contingent of fans wondered how a leak on such a scale was even possible, considering the unprecedented heights to which Marvel had gone to avoid this situation. “How does #AvengersEndgame footage (revealing some of the movie’s biggest moments) leak online? How?? I thought this movie was on lockdown until the world premiere a week from today???” one fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

If you spoil Endgame it’s gonna be on sight. #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/3nNKu8Xhuo — Alia | Endgame In 12 Days (@AliaLink101) April 16, 2019

Remember how #GameofThrones book readers didn't spoil the Red Wedding for non-book readers?



That. #DontSpoilTheEndgame — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) April 16, 2019

#DontSpoilTheEndgame otherwise I will have no choice but to delete all of my social media and live as a hermit for the rest of my life because a movie series I’ve been watching for the last ten years has been spoiled for me.

And not to mention it’s my favorite movie series. pic.twitter.com/UD6z57Pz8v — 𝚔𝚊𝚝 (@banditokat) April 16, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 09:57 IST