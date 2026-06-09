EC to meet Congress delegation over rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination on Wednesday

Amid the ongoing protest by Congress over rejection of the nomination of party candidate Meenakshi Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha elections, the Election Commission agreed to meet a party's delegation on Wednesday. Congress party workers sit in front of the Election Commission's office for a dharna after the Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natrajan's nomination rejected by the Election Commission, in Bhopal. (Sanjeev Gupta)

The announcement from the poll body comes after Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh was rejected on charges of concealing information in the affidavit.

The Election Commission, in a letter addressed to the Congress President, gave appointment to a delegation of party leaders for a meeting at 12 pm on Wednesday.

"I am directed to refer to the party’s letter dated 09.06.2026 on the subject cited above and to state that the Commission has considered the request made therein and decided to give an appointment to the delegation of Indian National Congress for an interaction at 1200 Noon on 10.06.2026 (Wednesday) at Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi," the EC's letter read.

The nomination was rejected after a complaint was filed by BJP candidate Mahesh Kevat, who is contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat, before the Returning Officer. In the complaint, the BJP rival alleged that Natarajan had deliberately hidden information about a criminal case pending against her in Telangana.