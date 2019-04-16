Large portion of Avengers Endgame leaks online, major spoilers force fans to go off social media

With just a couple of weeks until release, important scenes from Avengers: Endgame have leaked online. Massive spoilers from the film have found their way on social media despite Marvel’s best efforts.

Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, actors Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner pose during Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. ( AFP )

Photos, clips and videos from Avengers: Endgame have flooded the internet. While the quality of the videos is not good, they show important moments from the film. It seems the film has been captured by someone on a phone and posted online. The videos confirm certain fan theories while others come as a complete shock.

Many fans have gone off the internet while others have added alerts to avoid spoilers for the next 10 days. Avengers: Endgame completes this phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans have been closely associated with. The fourth iteration of Avengers will end the storyline that began almost 10 years ago with Iron Man.

Video leaks of Avengers Endgame are on the TL and I just scrolled passed it. I was so tempted to click. Be careful y’all. It’s all over social media. — Miguel (@morechune6ix) April 16, 2019

With the apparent Avengers: Endgame leaks, I’m staying off of Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram until I see the movie. Mainly going to just post updates but not scroll through my feeds. See ya’ll on the flipside. pic.twitter.com/NGxDRTcMFa — jeremy d. (@jeremydizon) April 16, 2019

Guys we need to get off of Twitter for the next 11 days. Massive leaks for Avengers: Endgame are on this site!!! This will be my final post for a while until the movie is out. See ya on April 27th. — Issac the King (@IssacFl94852488) April 16, 2019

Earlier director Joe Russo had also advised fans, “At a certain point, I’m sure we’ll write another letter this year that asks everyone to stay off the internet. I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one. This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the internet the moment the movie hits the screen.”

Though there is a strict veil of secrecy around the film, Avengers: Endgame might mark the departure of a host of superheroes, including Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and actor Chris Evans’ Captain America, from the MCU fold. The film’s cast and the studio have both time and again declined to confirm or deny the same.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26 in India.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 18:15 IST