Esha Deol opens up about co-parenting with Bharat Takhtani: ‘We are deeply committed to…’

Actor Esha Deol may have parted ways with Bharat Takhtani in 2024, but the former couple continues to share a warm and respectful bond. Speaking about their equation after the separation, Esha shared that there is mutual respect between them and that they work together as a “team” when it comes to raising their daughters, Radhya and Miraya. After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in 2024.

Esha on co-parenting In an interview with Bombay Times, Esha Deol opened up about her life after separation from Bharat and said that parenting remains a joint effort. The actor emphasised that co-parenting remains their top priority, with both committed to ensuring the well-being of their children.

“I would say that while I am single, I don’t see myself as a single mom. By the grace of God, Bharat and I are very much a team when it comes to co-parenting our daughters. We are a family, and our children will always come first. To give them love and affection and be the strong pillars of support for them, that’s something we are deeply committed to," Esha said.

Right now, Esha is also focusing on her career and will next be seen in the horror-comedy Ghunghat. During the conversation, Esha also spoke about how motherhood has changed her priorities and how she is now more selective about the films and projects she chooses.

“As a mother, it’s natural that your priorities change. I want to be present for our children and be actively involved in raising them," she shared.

More about Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She and Bharat Takhtani were married in Mumbai in 2012. They share two daughters – Radhya, who was born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019.

After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in 2024. They released a joint statement to share the news with their fans. “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” they said in the joint statement. Since then, the two have maintained a cordial relationship. At one point, Esha was seen having a family lunch with Bharat. He was also by her side during a difficult phase following the death of her father, Dharmendra, in 2025.