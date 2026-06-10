Meet NASA's 4 crew members for Artemis III, one of its most complex missions

NASA has announced the four astronauts selected for the crew of the upcoming mission as part of the agency's Artemis moon initiative. Artemis III crew member Luca Parmitano greets the crowd during a press conference at Johnson Space Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan) (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)

The crew members for the mission designated Artemis III, all of whom are male, consist of three NASA astronauts and one Italian astronaut from the European Space Agency. Except for one, all have previously traveled to space.

In 2027, these four astronauts may embark on a significant mission that will serve as the final test flight, paving the way for NASA to return humans to the lunar surface the following year. Although the crew will not venture beyond Earth’s orbit, Artemis III is regarded by NASA officials as one of the agency's most complex and detailed missions to date.

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What is Artemis III? Scheduled for 2027, Artemis III will be the third mission within NASA's new lunar initiative and the second to include a crew.

The main goal of Artemis III is for astronauts on NASA's Orion spacecraft to rendezvous and dock in low-Earth orbit – the same area where the International Space Station functions – with the commercial lunar landers being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin.