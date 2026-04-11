‘Perfect bullseye’: How Artemis II withstood 5,000 degrees during return to Earth

The Artemis II capsule, carrying four astronauts, travelled through Earth’s atmosphere and safely landed in the Pacific Ocean on Friday. The return came after nearly 10 days in space in what was the first human mission near the Moon in more than 50 years. The NASA Artemis II crew, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover, pose for a group photo inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home following a flyby of the far side of the Moon. (via REUTERS)

“A perfect bullseye splashdown for Integrity,” said Rob Navias, public affairs officer of mission operations at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, as NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, touched down.

The crew completed a journey of 694,481 miles (1.1 million kilometres) from launch. This was the final major test of the 10-day Artemis II mission, which carried astronauts around the Moon, set new distance records for human spaceflight and captured striking images.

Before the return, there were concerns about whether the capsule’s heat shield could handle the intense conditions during re-entry from a lunar path. NASA’s gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule, however, proved that its heat shield could manage the extreme heat.

How Artemis II withstood thousands of degrees The capsule entered Earth’s atmosphere at 32 times the speed of sound. As it descended, friction heated the surface to nearly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius).

The heat shield sits at the base of the spacecraft and protects both the vehicle and its crew from extreme heat during re-entry. If it fails, the metal beneath could melt, break apart and be destroyed, The New York Times said in a report.