Weekly Tarot Horoscope for June 8-14, 2026: Find what the cards have in store for you

Aries: Ace of Swords This week brings clarity, truth, and breakthrough moments. A situation that has felt confusing may finally make sense. Important conversations, decisions, paperwork, or opportunities could help you move forward with confidence. Trust facts over assumptions and do not be afraid to speak your truth. Tarot horoscope

Lucky Ritual: Write one goal on a bay leaf and keep it inside your notebook or planner throughout the week.

Taurus: Eight of Pentacles Hard work pays off this week. You are being encouraged to stay focused on your goals, business, studies, or personal development. While results may not arrive overnight, every effort you make now is building a stronger future.

Lucky Ritual: Place a small bowl of rice near your workspace to attract steady growth and abundance.

Gemini: Nine of Wands You may feel tired from carrying responsibilities for too long, but do not give up now. This card suggests you are much closer to success than you realize. Protect your energy and avoid taking on problems that belong to other people.

Lucky Ritual: Light a white candle for a few minutes and focus on releasing stress and exhaustion.

Cancer: Five of Cups This week asks you to focus on what remains rather than what has been lost. A disappointment may still occupy your thoughts, but healing begins when you recognize the opportunities and blessings that are still available to you.

Lucky Ritual: Place three rose petals in a bowl of water beside your bed overnight.

Leo: Six of Cups The past may resurface through memories, conversations, or familiar faces. This is a week of reflection, healing, and reconnecting with what truly matters. Nostalgia can be comforting, but do not let it prevent you from embracing the present.

Lucky Ritual: Look through old photographs and write down one lesson you are grateful for.

Virgo: Ace of Cups A beautiful new beginning is unfolding in your emotional world. This could relate to love, friendships, healing, creativity, or self-love. Keep your heart open because the universe is offering fresh emotional energy.

Lucky Ritual: Drink water from a glass kept under moonlight for a few hours and set an intention before drinking it.

Libra: Queen of Wands Confidence, visibility, and personal power are highlighted this week. People are noticing your energy, ideas, and talents. Trust yourself and do not shrink to make others comfortable.

Lucky Ritual: Wear your favourite outfit while working on an important goal or project.

Scorpio: Seven of Swords Be mindful of situations that feel unclear or people who may not be showing their full intentions. This week, stick to observation over confrontation. Trust your instincts and protect your energy.

Lucky Ritual: Burn a little camphor near your entrance to clear stagnant energy.

Sagittarius: Queen of Swords Clear thinking and strong boundaries become your superpower this week. You are being asked to make decisions based on logic, wisdom, and self-respect rather than emotions alone.

Lucky Ritual: Write down one thing you need to stop tolerating and commit to that boundary.

Capricorn: Empress Abundance, growth, comfort, and prosperity surround your week. Something you have been nurturing—whether a business, relationship, creative project, or personal goal—may show signs of positive growth.

Lucky Ritual: Place fresh flowers or a healthy plant in your home or workspace.

Aquarius: Four of Wands Celebration, harmony, and happy moments are highlighted. This is a good week for family gatherings, achievements, milestones, or simply appreciating the blessings around you.

Lucky Ritual: Share a sweet treat or meal with loved ones to amplify joyful energy.

Pisces: Ace of Pentacles A new opportunity around money, career, studies, or personal growth may arrive this week. What starts now has the potential to create long-term rewards, so stay open to practical opportunities.

Lucky Ritual: Keep a coin and a cinnamon stick together in your wallet throughout the week.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

Contact 9654465163