Weekly Tarot Horoscope for June 8-14, 2026: Find what the cards have in store for you

This week brings clarity, truth, and breakthrough moments. A situation that has felt confusing may finally make sense. Important conversations, decisions, paperwork, or opportunities could help you move forward with confidence. Trust facts over assumptions and do not be afraid to speak your truth.
Lucky Ritual: Write one goal on a bay leaf and keep it inside your notebook or planner throughout the week.
Hard work pays off this week. You are being encouraged to stay focused on your goals, business, studies, or personal development. While results may not arrive overnight, every effort you make now is building a stronger future.
Lucky Ritual: Place a small bowl of rice near your workspace to attract steady growth and abundance.
You may feel tired from carrying responsibilities for too long, but do not give up now. This card suggests you are much closer to success than you realize. Protect your energy and avoid taking on problems that belong to other people.
Lucky Ritual: Light a white candle for a few minutes and focus on releasing stress and exhaustion.
This week asks you to focus on what remains rather than what has been lost. A disappointment may still occupy your thoughts, but healing begins when you recognize the opportunities and blessings that are still available to you.
Lucky Ritual: Place three rose petals in a bowl of water beside your bed overnight.
The past may resurface through memories, conversations, or familiar faces. This is a week of reflection, healing, and reconnecting with what truly matters. Nostalgia can be comforting, but do not let it prevent you from embracing the present.
Lucky Ritual: Look through old photographs and write down one lesson you are grateful for.
A beautiful new beginning is unfolding in your emotional world. This could relate to love, friendships, healing, creativity, or self-love. Keep your heart open because the universe is offering fresh emotional energy.
Lucky Ritual: Drink water from a glass kept under moonlight for a few hours and set an intention before drinking it.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More