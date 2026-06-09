Tanmay Bhat takes a sly dig at Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 exit row; Varun Dhawan quips ‘Main tera Don’

Actor Ranveer Singh has been making headlines lately over the controversy surrounding his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The issue snowballed after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stepped into the matter. Amid the ongoing chatter, comedian Tanmay Bhat appeared to take a cheeky dig at the situation, seemingly taking a swipe at Ranveer and hinting that the actor may have been unprofessional. Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are embroiled in a dispute over the film Don 3.

Tanmay takes a dig at Ranveer Singh Recently, Varun made an appearance in a video on Tanmay’s YouTube channel. Joining the actor in the episode were fellow comedians Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, and Zakir Khan.

It was during one such exchange in the video that Tanmay appeared to take a cheeky swipe at Ranveer, seemingly referencing the ongoing controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3.

In the video, Tanmay is heard telling Varun, “Varun, anyone who has ever worked with you has always said that despite being a big Bollywood star, you’re still like professional, committed, reliable. Which is incidentally, exactly the kind of actor that Farhan Akhtar is looking for right now. I don’t know, maybe you should…"

Tanmay’s remark left everyone in stitches, including Varun. As the room erupted in laughter, the comedians on the panel began riffing on the joke, with one quipping, “Don No. 1,” while another chimed in with, “Main tera Don,” sending the group into another round of laughter. Varun was seen repeating “Main Tera Don” and laughing out loud.

The clip quickly sparked discussion on social media, with many viewers wondering whether Tanmay was subtly taking a jab at Ranveer's professionalism and reliability, or simply poking fun at the actor's ongoing fallout with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3.