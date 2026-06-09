IND-A vs SL-A LIVE Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gears up for next chapter as Tilak Varma faces captaincy test
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: India A begin their tri-series campaign with Tilak Varma's leadership under focus, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looks to continue his remarkable rise after a record-breaking IPL season.
- 7 Mins agoGaikwad under pressure!
- 18 Mins agoNew test for Tilak!
- 30 Mins agoNew test for Sooryavanshi!
- 39 Mins agoSooryavanshi centre of attention!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: India's search for its next generation of white-ball stars continues as India A begin their tri-series campaign against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Tuesday. The tournament presents an important opportunity for several emerging players to impress the selectors, with leadership and performances both under the spotlight....Read More
Tilak Varma is set to captain the side, making the series a significant test of his credentials as a leader. The left-hander has already been earmarked as part of India's future leadership group, having recently been elevated to the vice-captaincy of the T20I team. Leading an India A squad that includes established names such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will provide another chance for Tilak to strengthen his standing within the national setup.
The series also comes at a crucial time for the 22-year-old batter after a mixed IPL campaign. While he showed flashes of his talent, consistency proved elusive. A productive outing in Sri Lanka would not only boost his confidence but also reinforce his case as India continue to build towards the next T20I cycle and future ICC tournaments.
Much of the attention in the tri-series will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earned his India A call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign. The teenage prodigy amassed 776 runs at a strike rate of over 230, rewriting several batting records and establishing himself as one of the biggest talking points of the season. His performances not only showcased his extraordinary talent but also convinced selectors that he is ready for the next step, with a T20I call-up already following this assignment.
The tri series will offer a different challenge for Sooryavanshi. In the IPL, he thrived by relentlessly attacking bowlers and maintaining a strike rate rarely seen in top-level cricket. The 50-over format, however, demands a greater balance between aggression and innings-building. How he adapts his approach, manages different match situations and paces an innings over a longer period could provide valuable insight into his readiness for international cricket beyond the shortest format.
Meanwhile, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Ayush Badoni will bolster India's batting unit, while Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam and Yudhvir Singh are expected to lead the team's bowling resources in the tournament.
India A Squad:
Tilak Varma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Gaikwad under pressure!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Ruturaj Gaikwad has received a timely lifeline with a recall to the India A squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka after Riyan Parag was ruled out with a hamstring injury. The call-up offers the Chennai Super Kings captain an important chance to rediscover his touch following a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. Widely regarded as one of India's most consistent domestic performers, Gaikwad struggled to make his usual impact this season, managing 337 runs at an average of 28.08 and a strike rate of 123.44. With competition for places intensifying across formats, the India A assignment presents an ideal platform for the opener to regain confidence, put runs on the board and strengthen his case for a return to the national setup.
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: New test for Tilak!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: The series could prove equally important for Tilak Varma, who will have the opportunity to showcase his leadership abilities on a bigger stage. The stylish left-hander has emerged as one of the young players being groomed for future leadership responsibilities, and his appointment as captain of the India A side reflects the confidence the management has in him. Having recently been elevated to the role of T20I vice-captain, Tilak is firmly in the conversation when it comes to India's next generation of leaders.
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: New test for Sooryavanshi!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: The tri-series will present a fresh examination of Sooryavanshi's game. His IPL success was built on fearless strokeplay and an ability to dominate attacks from the outset, but List A cricket demands a different approach. Batters often need to absorb pressure, assess conditions and construct innings over a longer period. During training sessions in Dambulla, Sooryavanshi was seen spending time on his defensive technique and shot selection, hinting at an effort to broaden his game. Even so, it is his natural attacking flair and knack for producing breathtaking knocks that are expected to make him the biggest draw of the tournament.
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Sooryavanshi centre of attention!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the centre of attention in the one-day 'A' tri-series beginning here on Tuesday, as the 15-year-old edges closer to a potential senior national team debut during India's tour of Ireland later this month. Sooryavanshi, who earned his India A call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign. The teenage prodigy amassed 776 runs at a strike rate of over 230, rewriting several batting records and establishing himself as one of the biggest talking points of the season.
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Hello and welcome!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India A vs Sri Lanka A first matc match of tri-series from Dambulla.