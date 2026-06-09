IND-A vs SL-A LIVE Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gears up for next chapter as Tilak Varma faces captaincy test

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LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: India's search for its next generation of white-ball stars continues as India A begin their tri-series campaign against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Tuesday. The tournament presents an important opportunity for several emerging players to impress the selectors, with leadership and performances both under the spotlight. Tilak Varma is set to captain the side, making the series a significant test of his credentials as a leader. The left-hander has already been earmarked as part of India's future leadership group, having recently been elevated to the vice-captaincy of the T20I team. Leading an India A squad that includes established names such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will provide another chance for Tilak to strengthen his standing within the national setup. The series also comes at a crucial time for the 22-year-old batter after a mixed IPL campaign. While he showed flashes of his talent, consistency proved elusive. A productive outing in Sri Lanka would not only boost his confidence but also reinforce his case as India continue to build towards the next T20I cycle and future ICC tournaments. Much of the attention in the tri-series will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earned his India A call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign. The teenage prodigy amassed 776 runs at a strike rate of over 230, rewriting several batting records and establishing himself as one of the biggest talking points of the season. His performances not only showcased his extraordinary talent but also convinced selectors that he is ready for the next step, with a T20I call-up already following this assignment. The tri series will offer a different challenge for Sooryavanshi. In the IPL, he thrived by relentlessly attacking bowlers and maintaining a strike rate rarely seen in top-level cricket. The 50-over format, however, demands a greater balance between aggression and innings-building. How he adapts his approach, manages different match situations and paces an innings over a longer period could provide valuable insight into his readiness for international cricket beyond the shortest format. Meanwhile, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Ayush Badoni will bolster India's batting unit, while Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam and Yudhvir Singh are expected to lead the team's bowling resources in the tournament. India A Squad: Tilak Varma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy. ...Read More

Tilak Varma is set to captain the side, making the series a significant test of his credentials as a leader. The left-hander has already been earmarked as part of India's future leadership group, having recently been elevated to the vice-captaincy of the T20I team. Leading an India A squad that includes established names such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will provide another chance for Tilak to strengthen his standing within the national setup. The series also comes at a crucial time for the 22-year-old batter after a mixed IPL campaign. While he showed flashes of his talent, consistency proved elusive. A productive outing in Sri Lanka would not only boost his confidence but also reinforce his case as India continue to build towards the next T20I cycle and future ICC tournaments. Much of the attention in the tri-series will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earned his India A call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign. The teenage prodigy amassed 776 runs at a strike rate of over 230, rewriting several batting records and establishing himself as one of the biggest talking points of the season. His performances not only showcased his extraordinary talent but also convinced selectors that he is ready for the next step, with a T20I call-up already following this assignment. The tri series will offer a different challenge for Sooryavanshi. In the IPL, he thrived by relentlessly attacking bowlers and maintaining a strike rate rarely seen in top-level cricket. The 50-over format, however, demands a greater balance between aggression and innings-building. How he adapts his approach, manages different match situations and paces an innings over a longer period could provide valuable insight into his readiness for international cricket beyond the shortest format. Meanwhile, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Ayush Badoni will bolster India's batting unit, while Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam and Yudhvir Singh are expected to lead the team's bowling resources in the tournament. India A Squad: Tilak Varma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.