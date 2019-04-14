20 minutes of Avengers Endgame footage screened, massive spoilers flood the internet

On the heels of the 20 minutes of Avengers: Endgame footage that was screened for select members of the press in South Korea, a detailed Reddit post claims to have inside information as to what exactly was shown.

While no details of the footage were shared on Saturday - although adjectives such as ‘mind-blowing’ and ‘tearjerker’ were thrown about - the new Reddit post provides a detailed synopsis. The author suggests that Marvel is screening the same 20 minutes at different events, and an earlier screening was held for test audiences in the US.

The author says they ‘took notes’ and goes on to describe, in great detail, how the movie opens and some important dramatic moments.

“The movie opens to the harsh continuous beep of an emergency broadcast over the Marvel Studios logo,” the Redditor writes. The scene then shifts to Clint Barton’s farm, where he is teaching his daughter archery. We saw a glimpse of this scene in the trailer. Clint turns his back for a second, and when he turns around, his daughter is no longer there, implying that she has been lost in the Decimation. Not only his daughter, the author continues, “Clint turns to see his two younger sons reduced to ash in front of him,” followed shortly thereafter by his wife.

It has been strongly suggested that Barton losing his family to Thanos’ snap is what causes him to go on a self-imposed exile to Japan.

“Back on Earth,” the author continues, “Wakandans mourn their lost loved ones. We get a pretty emotional sequence there.”

The surviving Avengers, meanwhile, gather in the lab where Shuri was tending to Vision in Infinity War. “Banner sits in stunned silence as does Rhodey. Rocket holds back tears. Thor groans that he ‘had him’. Cap responds that it’s no one’s fault and that they have to get back home, regroup, and try to find whoever’s left.” We hear another line from the trailer, where Rhodey says, “it doesn’t matter now, we lost” in response to Natasha’s questions as to what they could have done differently.

We then see a dream sequence, where Tony Stark imagines his wedding to Pepper Potts. Everyone’s there, ‘including those who were snapped’. But before Pepper can say ‘I do’, she gets reduced to dust as well, and Tony wakes up screaming on Benatar.

We’re now inside the ship, where we see Tony and Nebula bond as they approach certain death. “From here,” the author continues, “we jump into a relatively fun montage of Tony and Nebula passing the time playing paper football and hard at work repairing the Benatar, played to the tune of Dear Mr. Fantasy.” This sequence has been corroborated by independent reports, as well.

“The montage ends as we cut to New York. Desolate. Shots of looters and protesters. A guy holding up a sign of some bible verse while yelling that there is still time to repent. Most of the remaining Avengers are present in the facility, save Thor and Rocket,” the author writes. We then move to the scene we’ve seen in the trailers and the clips; the one in which Captain Marvel and Thor meet, and the Avengers sense an energy spike.

Cut to, Tony recording the distress message for Pepper. He jokes about having to ‘steal’ Peter Quill’s clothes, “I saw him turn into dust. All of them. Plus we never really got along you know.” And that’s basically the end of the footage.

Marvel president Kevin Feige has said that the marketing will be restricted to the opening 20-30 minutes of the film. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off,” he said in an earlier interview.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release in India. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 17:32 IST