Marvel just screened 20 minutes of Avengers Endgame, adjectives like ‘mind-blowing, tearjerker’ are being used

The Avengers: Endgame press tour is well on its way. After a brief stopover in India late last month, when director Joe Russo came to Mumbai to promote the film, several cast members are now in South Korea, where they debuted 20 minutes of footage from the upcoming Marvel film. While we wait for more concrete details to trickle out, here are some early reactions to the footage.

BollywoodLife said that the film appears to stay ‘true to its core material, (and) the scenes from Avengers Endgame do full justice to what the hardcore fans have come to expect.” One scene in particular has been described as a ‘tear-jerker’.

A separate account on Pinkvilla agreed, “It would be incredibly handy to carry along some tissues,” and added that the footage induced ‘goosebumps’. Meanwhile, a Times Now report said that ‘Avengers: Endgame is going to be the experience of a lifetime.’

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye/Ronin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also took to Instagram to share pictures from Korea. “Palace tour in Seoul for @avengers,” wrote Renner in a post that showed him sightseeing. He also tagged castmate Robert Downey Jr.

A previous press event, where 10 minutes of footage was screened, resulted in a hefty information dump, revealing details about Captain Marvel’s introduction, the timeline between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, the location of Thanos, and also the possibility of the Infinity Stones till being usable.

A recent post on Reddit claimed to have inside information about the film’s plot. The post also provided a list of characters who will survive the film, and those who will die.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release in India. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 18:20 IST