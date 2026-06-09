Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: When and how to watch the rare celestial event tonight

Skywatchers across the United States may want to look west shortly after sunset on June 8 and June 9 as Venus and Jupiter appear exceptionally close together in the evening sky. Jupiter and Venus are in conjunction tonight. (Representation Image.)

According to a recent video shared by the YouTube channel Late Night Astronomy, the two bright planets have been moving toward each other in the sky over the past several weeks. Venus has been climbing higher above the horizon while Jupiter has been gradually descending. Their apparent paths now bring them together in a striking conjunction visible to the naked eye.

The channel shared that the planets will appear less than 2 degrees apart, creating one of the most noticeable planetary pairings of the year.

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What time is the Venus-Jupiter conjunction in the US? Late Night Astronomy recommends heading outside about 30 minutes after local sunset on June 8 and June 9.

Look toward the western horizon. Venus and Jupiter should appear as two bright objects shining close together. The view will remain visible for a limited time before the planets sink lower toward the horizon.

Because sunset times vary by location, viewers should check their local sunset time and begin observing roughly half an hour later.

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How to watch the conjunction The conjunction can be seen without any special equipment.

According to Late Night Astronomy, the pairing is bright enough to spot with the naked eye. However, binoculars can provide a more detailed view.