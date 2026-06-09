UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check CSE results when out?

The preliminary answer key was released on May 28 and was closed on May 30, 2026.

The results can be checked using the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This examination drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.