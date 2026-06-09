UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check CSE results when out?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Civil Services preliminary exam results will be available on upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission has not yet announced UPSC Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Civil Services prelims examination was held on May 24, 2026. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consisted of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II....Read More
The preliminary answer key was released on May 28 and was closed on May 30, 2026.
The results can be checked using the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on UPSC Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This examination drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Vacancies to be filled
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: This examination drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check
upsc.gov.in
upsconline.nic.in
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The results can be checked using the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on UPSC Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: When was prelims answer key released?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The preliminary answer key was released on May 28 and was closed on May 30, 2026.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Exam comprised of 2 papers
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consisted of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The UPSC Civil Services prelims examination was held on May 24, 2026.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Civil Services preliminary results?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time for announcement of the Civil Services preliminary results has not been shared yet.