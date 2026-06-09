CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: When will class 10th results release?

The Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

This is the first time the Board has conducted two Class 10 board examinations.

To check the Class 10 board results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.