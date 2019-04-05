Robert Downey Jr offers crossword puzzle as ‘birthday gift’ for fans, Avengers shower love on Iron Man

As Robert Downey Jr turned 54 on Thursday, fans and friends showered him with love and birthday wishes. Staying true to his fun and quirky self, Downey tweeted a birthday gift for his fans on Thursday. “Here’s a bit of a birthday gift from me to you all...,” he tweeted alongside a picture of a crossword puzzle complete with clues for each word. The Hollywood star also shared an illustration of Avengers celebrating Iron Man’s birthday on Instagram in style of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

Here's a bit of a birthday gift from me to you all... pic.twitter.com/MHukldh6Mi — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 4, 2019

Downey, who has played Charlie Chaplin, gave a hint for 1 Down: Me, but also Charlie. The answer to 2 Down: Me...but also Benedict, clearly hinting at Sherlock Holmes.

The hint for 3 down reads “Also...who I wouldn’t be here without”, and the answer is likely “myfans” . The last one is perhaps the easiest for Avengers fans - the clue reads “22 days...” a hint for Endgame.

The clue for 5 across is “Me, today, but also Jon” and the answer is likely to be ‘Happy’, referring to Jon Favreau’s character in the films, Happy Hogan. Jon also directed the original Iron Man. The answer for 6 across is ‘cake’ with the hint: “What I’m eating all of today”.

The hint for 7 across is “Me, but for the last 10 years” which clearly is Downey’s character, ‘Iron Man’. The answer for 8 across could be the actor’s wife Susan Downey as the hint says “Who I wouldn’t be here without”.

Several celebs, including filmmakers Russo Brothers, actors Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to send their wishes to Downey. Check them out here:

Happy birthday @RobertDowneyJr lots of love from all your avenger friends who are forever grateful for your awesomeness @TessaThompson_x pic.twitter.com/npXSIhu9rQ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 4, 2019

Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the incomparable, the indomitable, @RobertDowneyJr



You’re a true original. Thank you for carrying us these last 10 years!!!! 💙 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2019

Happy Birthday, @RobertDowneyJr! Thank you for your kindness, leadership, and generosity all 50 years. You are the best 💚 pic.twitter.com/xwR1dEy0Y1 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 4, 2019

Avengers: Endgame rolls out on April 24 in Australia and China before arriving in the United States and India on April 26.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:32 IST