Robert Downey Jr offers crossword puzzle as ‘birthday gift’ for fans, Avengers shower love on Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tweeted a crossword puzzle as he turned 54 on Thursday. Can you solve it?

hollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2019 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mark Ruffalo, among several others, tweeted birthday wishes to Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.

As Robert Downey Jr turned 54 on Thursday, fans and friends showered him with love and birthday wishes. Staying true to his fun and quirky self, Downey tweeted a birthday gift for his fans on Thursday. “Here’s a bit of a birthday gift from me to you all...,” he tweeted alongside a picture of a crossword puzzle complete with clues for each word. The Hollywood star also shared an illustration of Avengers celebrating Iron Man’s birthday on Instagram in style of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

Downey, who has played Charlie Chaplin, gave a hint for 1 Down: Me, but also Charlie. The answer to 2 Down: Me...but also Benedict, clearly hinting at Sherlock Holmes.

The hint for 3 down reads “Also...who I wouldn’t be here without”, and the answer is likely “myfans” . The last one is perhaps the easiest for Avengers fans - the clue reads “22 days...” a hint for Endgame.

The clue for 5 across is “Me, today, but also Jon” and the answer is likely to be ‘Happy’, referring to Jon Favreau’s character in the films, Happy Hogan. Jon also directed the original Iron Man. The answer for 6 across is ‘cake’ with the hint: “What I’m eating all of today”.

The hint for 7 across is “Me, but for the last 10 years” which clearly is Downey’s character, ‘Iron Man’. The answer for 8 across could be the actor’s wife Susan Downey as the hint says “Who I wouldn’t be here without”.

Several celebs, including filmmakers Russo Brothers, actors Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to send their wishes to Downey. Check them out here:

Avengers: Endgame rolls out on April 24 in Australia and China before arriving in the United States and India on April 26.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:32 IST

