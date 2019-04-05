Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri trains with Saroj Khan, to make Bollywood debut soon

Just a week after Salman Khan launched Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan Bahl in Bollywood with his production, Notebook, reports suggest that his niece and Alvira Agnihotri’s daughter Alizeh is also planning her debut in the film industry soon.

Alizeh is learning dance from Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. Saroj told Mumbai Mirror, “I conduct dance classes for all young actresses, including Alizeh. She will become a heroine soon. Alizeh has joined me for a year and has already completed six months.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut bonds with Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari over golgappa laughters, Alu tikki chats

The tabloid also quoted a source as saying, “Alizeh took the Internet by storm when she recently modelled for aunt Seema Khan’s clothing line. She will be launched by Salman’s production house next year. Salman has already started scouting for a suitable script; he wants to launch her with a romance. Alizeh, on her part, is training in Indian dance forms as well as action, with the superstar closely monitoring her progress.”

Earlier reports had claimed that Alizeh may find her launchpad in Salman’s hit franchise Dabangg. Much before the team began shooting in Indore for Dabangg 3, reports had claimed that the film will feature Alizeh. Currently, Salman is shooting for the film on the banks of Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh and has already portions of the title track for the movie that will star Sonakshi opposite Salman.

In February this year, Alizeh modelled for her aunt and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema and the picture was quite a hit online. Alizeh wore a shimmery lehenga by Seema.

Salman also launched his brother-in-law, Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma in 2018 with the romantic film Loveyatri. The film was written by Naren Bhatt and directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 10:51 IST