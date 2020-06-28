Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner annoy Hugh Jackman as they hijack original X-Men reunion Zoom party. Watch

hollywood

The original X-Men were looking forward to a special reunion on Zoom but their plans were trashed due to some unexpected guests. A funny new video--part of the Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future concert-- shows Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Sir Patrick Stewart and Famke Janssen catching up on their popular movies until a few uninvited visitors come in.

“Honestly it’s kind of surreal you guys, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the first X-Men movie,” Hugh tells his original co-stars, who all joined in from their homes. Sir Patrick said it doesn’t look like it’s been 20 years considering how young Halle still looks. She thanked him for the compliment and returned one as well.

But things get super chaotic when Ryan Reynolds shows up, in pure Deadpool mood. “Knock knock,” he says, announcing his arrival and leaving Hugh mighty annoyed. “Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we’re in together,” Hugh tells him. Soon, others such as Sophie Turner and James McAvoy join in, who star in the prequel X-Men movies.

Sophie, sensing the awkwardness, says she thought this was a Game of Thrones reunion and quickly logs out. James says he has to join the Split reunion, Famke says she has a James Bond reunion to attend and even Halle checks out with the same excuse. Last one to leave is Sir Patrick, who had a Star Trek reunion to attend.

At the end, only Ryan and Hugh are left when Liev Shrieber joins in, making it a complete X-Men Origins: Wolverine reunion.

Hugh also shared a message to those who are fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines and also the ones participating in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Sometime in the not too distant future the hard work of every global citizen will bring about a healthier, safer, more equitable world,” he said. “To all the first responders, essential workers and those fighting for racial justice: I stand in awe of your efforts this year and I stand with you.”

