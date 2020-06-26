e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture captured by son Aarav Bhatia and it shows the actor-turned-writer taking a nap at 4pm.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2020 10:12 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture clicked by her son Aarav Bhatia.
Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture clicked by her son Aarav Bhatia.
         

Twinkle Khanna has shared that she is going through a ‘peculiar phase’ when the brain just fogs up at 4pm everyday during lockdown. And it seems many others are experiencing the same as they keep indoors due to coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a candid picture clicked by her son Aarav Bhatia on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “My son crept up and took this picture today. The little one and I were meant to be studying and reading together when I have fallen asleep with a pencil in my hand! Is it just me going through this peculiar phase where everyday around 4pm the brain just fogs up? #IWillGetYouForThisBhatiaBoy.”

Hindustantimes

Claiming to be experiencing the same, Srishti Behl Arya wrote, “Same to same! #4pmfog.” Twinkle went on to share a remedy with her and wrote, “it’s becoming a problem. I now put on a yoga nidra podcast, practise for 15 minutes and feel refreshed or then the whole evening I am like a zombie!”

A friend of the writer commented to the post, “Bhatia boy is the best ...miss him.” Clearing her ‘misconceptions’, Twinkle replied, “I woke up because the little one yelled at him for taking the pictures ... tried your recipe yesterday.”

When another friend commented that its age catching up with Twinkle, she replied in agreement, “I think that’s it-old age.”

Namrata Shirodkar also commented to the post, “Well I for one don’t know what day of the week it is !! They all seem the same to me these days.”

Twinkle, husband Akshay Kumar and kids Aarav and Nitara have been keeping indoors ever since the lockdown was announced in the country due to Covid-19 outbreak. Akshay was scheduled to witness the release of his film Sooryavanshi on March 24 but the film was postponed indefinitely.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh
Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In