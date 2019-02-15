Triple Frontier trailer: Ben Affleck leads band of outlaws in Netflix’s latest original film

A new trailer for Triple Frontier, a new action film from Netflix, has been released. Triple Frontier stars an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garret Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam and Pedro Pascal, and tells the story of an elite team of military vets who band together to steal from a notorious drug lord.

The trailer shows Affleck’s character rounding up the team with promises of great riches, and their mission in Mexico. The robbery goes wrong and the team ends up with more money than they’d expected, trapped in hostile territory with no way out.

Triple Frontier is the latest major push by the streaming giant that has been backed by star involvement. Previously Netflix had produced the Will Smith-starrer Bright, Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box and Brad Pitt’s War Machine, in addition to a string of critically acclaimed hits in the last few months that include the Oscar nominated Roma and the Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Triple Frontier is directed by the Oscar nominated Margin Call and A Most Violent Year director JC Chandor, and written by the Oscar winning Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty).

The film arrives in select US theatres and on Netflix on March 15. Affleck recently announced that he had, indeed, stepped down from the role of Batman after three appearances as the iconic superhero. Hunnam played the lead role in Guy Ritchie’s box office bomb King Arhur: Legend of the Sword, Isaac will next be seen in Star Wars: Episode IX, Pascal recently signed on to star in the first Star Wars live action show and Hedlund was seen in Netflix’s Mudbound in 2017.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 20:24 IST