Us trailer: Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out looks just as creepy. Watch here

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have released the first trailer for Us, director Jordan Peele’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning horror film, Get Out. The film is said to be another horror/thriller with a socially relevant themes.

The trailer opens with a black family on their way to a beachside vacation. An idyllic getaway is rudely interrupted by four strangers who appear mysteriously outside their rooms at night. Upon closer inspection, the family discovers that the strangers are creepier version of themselves.

“They look exactly like us, they think like us, they know where we are,” a voiceover says, while visuals of slasher horror play out and the family is stalked by their evil counterparts.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer notes that Us is ‘from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele’. Peele won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Get Out, a runaway horror hit that made more than $250 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget and notched up four nominations. The film was acclaimed for its social commentary and satirical themes.

Like Get Out’s limbo world, which Peele called the Sunken Place, Us will also feature a novel horror concept. It is called The Tethering, but Peele hasn’t yet provided any details about it. He has, however, spoken about why he wanted to use a pair of scissors as the primary weapon the doppelganger family uses in the film. “Something I love about the horror genre is that everyday objects become weapons, so I wanted to create some elegant iconography. But the inherent duality of two equal objects that are connected, and an object that’s used to sever or cut, is very important to the film,” he told USA Today.

Peele reunites with most of the central crew from Get Out, including producer Jason Blum. Us stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss. The film is due out in March, 2019.

Here are some reactions:

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 19:58 IST