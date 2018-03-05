Oscars 2018: Jordan Peele becomes first black man to win Original Screenplay Academy Award

Jordan Peele on Monday became the first black screenwriter to bag the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Get Out at the 90th Academy Awards.

Peele was a surprise winner at the otherwise predictable award ceremony. He triumphed over front-runners The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Other nominees in the category were The Big Sick and Lady Bird.

This is the first Oscar win for the actor-turned-director, who was also nominated in the Best Director category for the horror film about a young African-American, who visits his white girlfriend’s parents for the weekend and realises there is something wrong going on there.

Jordan Peele picks up his Oscar as he attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday. (Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

“This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn’t going to work. I thought no one would ever make this movie. But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it. I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie,” Peele said in his acceptance speech.

He also thanked the film’s team, his wife, mother and “to everybody who went and saw this movie. Everybody who bought a ticket, who told somebody to buy a ticket, thank you. I love you for shouting out at the theatre, for shouting out at the screen.”

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman presented the trophy to Peele. Soon after the announcement, various celebrities took to social media to congratulate the filmmaker.

I just won an Oscar. WTF?!? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

Remember: Jordan Peele says he quit writing "Get Out" 20 different times.



And then he finished it.



And then he won the Oscar. — Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) March 5, 2018

So happy and proud for you @JordanPeele ! Thanks again for the great convo.#Oscars90 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 5, 2018

