‘Alia and Shalini are so similar’: Fans feel Maharaj actor Shalini Pandey and Alia Bhatt have an uncanny resemblance

Shalini Pandey became an instant crush of the youth when she first appeared on screen in her debut film Arjun Reddy (2017). Her chemistry with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda was sizzling and fresh while her screen presence won hearts. After dabbling in the South film industry, she shifted focus to Bollywood. When she portrayed the role of a Gujarati housewife opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), many fans compared her to actor Alia Bhatt. Well, Shalini’s latest release Maharaj has now arrived on the digital platform, and the internet can’t get over her uncanny resemblance with Alia. Alia Bhatt and Shalini Pandey

With Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the lead, this film features Shalini as his onscreen finance Kishori. Despite having played a brief role in Maharaj, Shalini has left a lasting impression on the audience. Many have lauded her compelling performance on social media. But there are still some internet users who feel she looks and talks exactly like Alia. A few are also wondering if Alia has dubbed Shalini’s dialogues! For instance, while watching the movie one social media user tweeted: “Watching Maharaj and looks like Alia Bhatt has dubbed for Shalini Pandey”, whereas another post read: “Alia and Shalini are so similar 🥹.”

Meanwhile, another tweet shared by a member of the audience read: “45 mins into Maharaj, and so far my only thought is that Shalini Pandey for some reminds me of early career Alia Bhatt.” One social media user shared tips for the actor by writing: “That Shalini Pandey does look like Alia Bhatt has been felt by all of us. But, Pandey should make sure she is not unconsciously copying Bhat. It is quite obvious in her latest film. She should stop before it's too late.”

When Jayeshbhai Jordaar released, internet users claimed that Shalini resembled Alia from her debut film Student of the Year (2012). Do you see the resemblance too?